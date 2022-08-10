One Yakima man is hospitalized in Seattle and another man appeared in court Wednesday after two separate high-speed traffic incidents in the city on Tuesday night.
Yakima police responded to the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of an eastbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and hitting a power pole, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
The 24-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant, lost control of the vehicle near 34th Avenue and hit a power pole on the south side of the road, the release said. He was unconscious and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Intoxicants and high speed were contributing factors, police said.
Second crash
At 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at First Avenue and I Street for infractions, according to another release from Yakima police. The driver didn't stop, accelerating instead, which led a police supervisor to end the pursuit. The driver headed westbound on West Lincoln Avenue, failed to stop for a red light at 16th Avenue and struck another vehicle, the release said.
The 30-year-old driver, Angel Rodriquez of Yakima, was arrested at the scene and his female passenger taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for leg injuries. Medical workers checked the occupants of the other vehicle and determined they didn't need treatment, according to the release.
Rodriguez was wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants, the news release said, and was scheduled to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon. That hearing was continued due to illness, court staff said.
Donald W. Meyers contributed reporting.
