Volunteer and donate

The new Rotary Playground at the Greenway is scheduled to be built by community members from June 22-27. Those who want to volunteer should call the Yakima Greenway office at 509-453-8280. Visit www.yakimagreenway.org for more information.

To buy and personalize a fence post for the new playground, or to donate in other ways, visit www.yakimagreenway.org.