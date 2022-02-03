State officials are beginning to see COVID-19 trends level off in Western Washington, but hospitalizations and deaths are still high in Yakima County.
Yakima Health District spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said community transmission is still high in Yakima County, “which is why it is crucial to get vaccinated and get your booster dose, while also following additional public health recommendations, such as wearing a mask,” she said in an email.
People can visit www.YakimaTesting.org for information about testing or www.YakimaVaccines.org for information about vaccines.
Hospitalizations
Seventy-five people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the number has been above 70 each day for the last week, according to data from the health district. The seven-day hospitalization rate was 20.9 per 100,000 on Jan. 28, the weekly data summary said. The hospitalization rate was about 8 per 100,000 at the beginning of January, the report said.
Between December and January, hospitalizations increased the most among people under 19 years old, particularly for those 5-11 years old, the summary said. Hospitalizations remain the highest among individuals ages 65-79, the summary said. The report didn't give a detailed breakdown by age.
Hospitalization with COVID-19 is more prevalent in people who are not vaccinated. Unvaccinated people made up for 80% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in January in Yakima County, while vaccinated people made up 20% of hospitalizations, the data summary said.
Deaths
Twenty-six people died of COVID-19 in January in Yakima County, the health district reported. That is slightly higher than the number of people who died in November and December. It is about the same as the number of people who died of COVID-19 in August, 27 people. There were 65 COVID-19 deaths reported in September during the delta peak.
About 77% of COVID-19 deaths in January were among people who were unvaccinated, the report said.
Eight new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in February, with one reported Tuesday and seven reported Wednesday.
Daily cases, testing decline
Daily case numbers have trended down over the last week. About 233 cases were reported Tuesday and 352 cases were reported Wednesday, a decrease from the daily case totals of 500-1,000 reported by the health district over the last two weeks.
The 14-day positive case rate for the county was 4,188 per 100,000 on Tuesday, according to the health district, which was about the same as the previous week's rate and more than double the rate of 1,659 reported the second week of January, according to the health district.
Yakima County testing sites are reporting lower numbers overall of people getting tested, according to the numbers provided by the health district.
The Yakima Valley College and Yakima State Fair Park testing sites were testing as many as 400 or 600 people a day over the past two weeks. The numbers reported for the first two days of February dropped to 307 and 215 people tested at YVC and 203 and 209 people tested at Yakima State Fair Park.
The testing site at the Sunnyside Community Center has dropped from 200-300 people a day to 123 and 81 people getting tested on the first two days of February.
For the week that ended Sunday, the YVC testing site had a positivity rate of 47.6% and the Yakima State Fair Park testing site had a positivity rate of 48.7%, Badillo-Sanchez said. The Sunnyside Community Center testing site had a positivity rate of 52.7% for that same timeframe. All three sites had reported positive test rates above 50% the week prior.
If individuals get a positive result using an at-home test, they can request a verification code through WA Notify, where they will enter their phone number and the positive test date, to anonymously alert other users of a possible exposure, Badillo-Sanchez said. After individuals request a verification code, they can call the state COVID-19 hotline, 1-800-525-0127, then press #, to report their positive test result to Washington State Department of Health, she said.
State trends
The state DOH is seeing omicron trends crest and begin to level off, especially in western part of the state, Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said during a news conference Wednesday.
Statewide case numbers are on the downturn, he said, though hospitalization numbers remain high.
“I want to just highlight the fact that certainly we are still at an incredibly high number when it comes to hospitalizations, and while it looks like it continues to the trajectory (to) show that it's on the upswing, it it does appear that we're starting to see some some hopefully leveling off that’s beginning,” Shah said.
The leveling of hospitalizations is more pronounced in the western part of the state while hospitalizations are still increasing in the eastern part of the state, he said.
“We do believe that Eastern Washington is going to lag in its hospitalizations before it starts to see some leveling off, as well,” Shah said.
The health care system is still strained across the entire state, Shah said.
State epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said there has been a dramatic decrease in the number of people being tested for COVID-19 and the number of positives.
“Hospitalizations usually follow about a week behind any of our cases, so we’re not seeing this downward trend yet in hospitalizations,” Lindquist said.
Lindquist echoed Shah’s message that the eastern part of the state will lag in the decrease of cases and hospitalizations.
Lindquist also said there has been a recent increase in deaths from COVID-19.
“That’s not unexpected with the volume of cases that we’re seeing, but the death rate does not appear to be as high as with the other variants,” Lindquist said.
There is a concern that more deaths will be reported through the omicron peak and as it crests, he said.