Low flu activity in Yakima County

Flu activity in Yakima County has been low this flu season, and no deaths have been reported so far, according to Yakima Health District spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez. She said people should follow public health recommendations to wear a mask, wash hands, and visit a local pharmacy or doctor’s office to get a flu vaccine.

“Getting the flu vaccine is crucial to help reduce the spread of influenza and symptoms, which can be similar to COVID-19,” she said in an email.