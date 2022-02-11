Omicron numbers in Yakima County are leveling and beginning to go down, said Dr. Neil Barg, health officer with the Yakima Health District.
Cases and hospitalizations have started to level off from highs reached in January, but death totals are still high. Barg said vaccination is the best tool for preventing severe illness and death, including keeping people out of the hospital during the omicron surge.
“To get people vaccinated is the No. 1 mitigation that will help,” Barg said. “A lot of the things that people understandably want to do, like stop wearing masks, the safety of doing that goes way up when more people are vaccinated.”
In Yakima County, about 61% of people ages 5 and up are fully vaccinated and about 69% have initiated a vaccine series, according to the state Department of Health dashboard. About 53,470 people in Yakima County have received an additional dose, including a booster dose, according to the state.
Vaccination rates in children ages 5-11 are the lowest of all age groups, both at the state and county level. About 17% of those ages 5-11 in Yakima County have initiated a vaccine series, and about 11.8% in that age group are fully vaccinated. At the state level, about 34% of those ages 5-11 have initiated vaccination, and 27.6% in that age group are fully vaccinated.
Health district spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said the booster and the primary vaccination series are still available at community vaccine clinics. For scheduling and more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.YakimaVaccines.org.
Case rate
Yakima County’s case rate has declined from 4,178 per 100,000 over two weeks in January to 1,521 per 100,000 over two weeks, as reported by the health district Friday.
“In another week or two, we’ll be able to determine if it’s truly staying down,” Barg said.
There were 196 new cases reported Tuesday and 494 new cases reported Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the dashboard. Data for Wednesday and Thursday was reported Friday because of technical difficulties earlier in the week. The report only included a portion of Friday’s cases. The final numbers will be available in Monday’s report, the website said.
Hospitalizations and deaths
Barg said there isn’t yet a distinct downward trend for hospitalizations for the first week of February, though the total number of hospitalizations has dropped some in recent days.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 55 countywide on Friday, down from a peak of 79 on Jan. 27-28, according to data from the health district.
The seven-day hospitalization rate was 7.4 per 100,000 on Friday, about half of the 15.1 per 100,000 rate reported earlier in the week. One new hospitalization was reported Friday.
In January, there were a total of 251 hospitalizations, which is the highest number of hospitalizations ever reported in a month during the entire pandemic, according to the health district’s weekly summary report.
Local hospitals have seen some relief since the end of January, with fewer staff members out from COVID-19 infection or exposure and fewer COVID-19 patients.
At Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the number of staff members out for COVID-related absences has fallen by more than 50% in the past couple weeks, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marty Brueggemann said in an interview. The hospital had about 270 staff members out at the peak, he said, compared to 118 employees out on Tuesday, he said.
Memorial had 44 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, he said, down from a record of 69 a couple weeks ago, Brueggemann said.
Brueggemann said those being admitted with COVID-19 are primarily people who are unvaccinated, and about 90% of those on ventilators at Memorial are unvaccinated, he said.
Those who are vaccinated and severely ill from COVID-19 tend to have other underlying health conditions, he said.
“If you’re unvaccinated, all bets are off,” Brueggemann said.
At Astria hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish, hospitalizations increased significantly in January, spokesperson Jane Winslow said. About half of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in January were unvaccinated, Winslow said. More recent COVID-19 patient totals weren’t available, she said.
Winslow said the Astria hospitals are seeing fewer employees out than they were a few weeks ago. A total of 135 Astria staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of December, she said.
“It has definitely improved,” she said.
Deaths in Yakima County are still high, and Barg said deaths lag behind other community health indicators.
“Deaths represent the end of the infection process, so deaths will be the last thing to go down,” he said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic counted a total of 22 deaths reported by the health district in February as of Tuesday, but some of those deaths occurred in January. Yakima County had 38 deaths from COVID-19 in January, according to the weekly summary report, and six deaths in February.
There were 10 new deaths reported over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the health district.
