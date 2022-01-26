Omicron is still impacting the Yakima Valley with people ill and missing work, Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco said at a health board meeting Wednesday.
Omicron is a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first detected last month in Washington state.
“We find that omicron is not overwhelmingly leading to loss of life in our community, but I would like to counter what is being discussed nationally, which is the idea that we’re on the decline. That’s not the case in Yakima County yet,” Fresco said. “We have many people impacted by omicron.”
The Yakima County COVID-19 case rate was 4,178 per 100,000 over two weeks on Wednesday in Yakima County, with 769 new cases. Countywide hospitalizations were 77, with one person intubated. Wednesday's hospitalization number is the highest it's been since the pandemic started.
Health board members and health district staff weighed in on hospital counts, testing, vaccination efforts and masks at the meeting, which was streamed live on the health district’s Facebook page.
Hospital numbers
The health board decided not to request additional data from Yakima County hospitals to distinguish between hospitalizations that are the result of COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations where patients incidentally test positive for COVID-19.
Health board member and Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said differentiating between people hospitalized with COVID-19 and people hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms in the reported data would be valuable for accuracy, transparency and better understanding the severity of the virus.
Health officer Dr. Neil Barg said there are increasing numbers of people with incidental COVID-19 cases being admitted to hospitals, but tracking or identifying incidental cases is difficult. Some hospitals don’t have the staff capacity to track each individual case, he said. Another issue is the effect of COVID-19 on other diseases or health issues, he said.
“Just tracking incidentals doesn’t actually give us a total picture of how it affects people that come into the hospital,” Barg said. “If it’s incidental, it doesn’t mean it’s actually less serious.”
Barg said hospitals also have different procedures for testing or admitting patients.
All patients admitted to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital are screened for COVID-19, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marty Brueggemann.
“This is a safety measure so we don’t inadvertently expose our staff, or other patients, to an infected patient,” Brueggemann said in an email.
He said the hospital does not distinguish between hospitalizations because of COVID-19 and incidental cases in its reporting, so all patients who test positive are included in the count of those hospitalized with COVID-19. Distinguishing between the two would require hospital staff to go through charts individually, he said, and the number of incidental cases at Memorial is not significant.
“The challenge is that many patients have multiple, interrelated medical problems, and it can be very difficult to distill it down to a single problem,” Brueggemann said in the email.
Astria Health spokesperson Jane Winslow said in an email that the health system does not test for incidental cases in its hospitals.
Yakima County hospitals, including Memorial Hospital and Astria Health, indicated in a letter to Yakima Health District staff that they do not have the capacity or resources to review charts for each patient hospitalized with COVID-19 to determine if the case is incidental or not, board member Dr. Sean Cleary and local emergency response coordinator Nathan Johnson said in the meeting.
Local hospitals have been experiencing severe staffing shortages through the month of January, as employees test positive or are exposed to COVID-19, while also having high census numbers.
“(The hospitals’) resources are strapped and focused on ... patient care,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said the hospitalization count is used to measure the health care system’s capacity. COVID-19 patients, whether they are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms or not, use additional hospital resources such as staffing and PPE that strain the health care system, he said.
McKinney’s motion to send a letter from the board to the hospitals requesting the additional data failed when put to a vote.
Testing and vaccines
Yakima County continues to provide free options for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
Local emergency response coordinator Johnson said at the board meeting that the health district is in the process of transitioning from three to two vaccine teams. When the transition is complete, one vaccination team will be stationed at Yakima State Fair Park and the other will work at community-based sites or events, he said.
Johnson said the positivity rates at local test sites spiked last week, with all three sites in the county recording a positive test rate of 50% or higher. The State Fair Park and Yakima Valley College test sites are routinely testing 600 people a day, while the Sunnyside site tests more than 300 people a day, Johnson said.
He said the county is coordinating with the University of Washington lab to keep the test result turnaround time between 24 and 72 hours. People did see some longer turnaround times in January because of severe weather and staffing shortages, Johnson said.
More information on local testing and vaccination efforts is available at www.YakimaVaccines.org and www.YakimaTesting.org.
