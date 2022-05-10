One of the most important lessons Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber had to learn was how to fall from a balance beam — and how to get right back up.
Gymnasts have 30 seconds to re-mount the beam after falling in competition. If they don't, they're out. Learning to fall the right way is important for several reasons, including the physical ability to get back up there quickly and the mental strength to keep going and complete the routine.
"I had always learned to get up after a fall," Wieber said Monday during YWCA Yakima's 28th annual Leadership Luncheon at the Yakima Convention Center.
That served Wieber well when she didn't advance to the all-around final at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London but persisted and won gold in the women's team competition. And mental and emotional strength was crucial in January 2018, when Wieber testified in court that she was sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, the long-term team doctor of USA Gymnastics.
Wieber, a member of the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, was the keynote speaker at the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised Monday help YWCA Yakima continue to provide and expand programs and improve health and safety for women, children and families.
Cheri Kilty, the executive director, said the Leadership Luncheon contributes about 40% of the nonprofit's annual budget. It was in-person after being virtual the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit sold 115 tables, most of which had several people. The sprawling space opened up for the fundraiser included four large screens so those not close to the stage could watch Wieber speak.
"I am just overwhelmed with the amount of people in this room," she said, praising YWCA Yakima's work. "Thank you all for what you do."
Wieber's road to Olympic gold began when she just a few years old. Her parents thought she had bigger muscles than her fellow kids; she looked like a gymnast, Wieber said. They enrolled her in gymnastics and she was hooked, she said.
She began competing at age 8 and entered her first international competition at 12. Wieber was a two-time U.S. all-around champion, in 2011 and 2012, and the 2011 World all-around champion. Her natural talent and hard work took her all the way to the 2012 London Olympics, where she earned gold as one of the Fierce Five with Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Kyla Ross.
Wieber was the fourth member of the Fierce Five to accuse Nassar of sexual abuse. She grew up in Lansing, Michigan, and Nassar worked at nearby Michigan State University, so it made sense for her to go to him. He started treating her when she had her first sports injury at age 8.
"Athletes traveled from all over to see him," she said.
In reading an article detailing accusations of sexual abuse, "this story is all too familiar," Wieber said. Memories returned of Nassar touching her inappropriately when she was 14. She didn't know then what he was doing was wrong, Wieber added.
"Over the course of the next four months, more came forward," she said. Anger mounted that the abuse was allowed to continue for so long, and Wieber decided to make her statement.
"I never knew how difficult it could be, but I stood strong," she said.
Along with speaking publicly as she did Monday, Wieber has been head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team since April 2019. Her story is just one story, she said, and she encouraged others to find the strength to overcome, and support others in doing so.
"Find ways to get back up. Get back up, and encourage others to do the same," Wieber said.
Hogback Development Co. lead developer, Chris Waddle, introduced Wieber. Hogback and Legends Casino Hotel were the luncheon's presenting sponsors. Greg Fritz, marketing manager for Legends, introduced Verlynn Best, the president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.
All four spoke of the work YWCA Yakima does in the community. Legends in April announced a partnership with the nonprofit to address domestic violence, deepening a long relationship, Kilty said then.
Best spoke from personal experience of witnessing and experiencing domestic violence while growing up. She doesn't bare her soul very often, Best said, but "when you see me, there's a history and a story," she added.
"I have come a long way," she said. "I was a victim; I am a survivor and now I am a warrior for women," Best said. "This is your chance to support the YWCA in their stance against domestic violence. Your YWCA is giving life back to victims so they can become survivors and warriors."
