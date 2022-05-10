Some 2021 statistics from YWCA Yakima

YWCA Yakima

A 24-hour helpline at YWCA Yakima is answered every day. Call 509-248-7796 and select 3 to speak to a staff person for all calls, crisis and general. Learn more at bit.ly/YHR-ywcayakima and on Facebook.

Here is a sampling of statistics for work the nonprofit did in 2021.

• Domestic Violence Crisis Calls: Responded to 9,456 crisis phone calls. With 8,595 referrals to other services in the community.

• 4,540 individuals involved in domestic violence incidents received services through the YWCA in 2021

• 24-Hour Emergency Family Shelter: The YWCA housed 152 women and 171 children for a total of 10,846 bed nights.

• Crisis Walk-ins: 126 individuals came to the YWCA in 2021 for emergency help.

• Legal Advocacy: The YWCA assisted 146 individuals in obtaining a Protection Order while providing Legal Advocacy to 130 people.

• Housing Advocacy: 22 families were assisted in finding affordable housing in the Yakima community.

• YWCA Housing: 27 families received housing in the YWCA programs

• Domestic Violence Counseling: 508 individuals received counseling and attended to support groups.

• 72-Hour Response Program: Through a partnership with Yakima law enforcement, the YWCA provided outreach to nearly 772 victims of domestic violence.

• Volunteer Attorneys: Helped 102 individuals.

Source: YWCA Yakima