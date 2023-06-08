Firefighters are expecting to contain a fire burning near Naches by Thursday evening.
The fire, which has been burning near the Old Naches Highway, was 75% contained as of 1 p.m. Thursday, said Jessa Lewis with the state Department of Natural Resources, with the burned area covering 645 acres, slightly larger than the city of Tieton.
No structures were lost, and no evacuation orders were issued.
Lewis said crews are expecting to have the fire fully contained by Thursday evening, and fully controlled by Saturday.
Naches Fire Lt. Joey Weedin said the fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, burning in the 6400 block of Old Naches Highway. Firefighters from Upper Valley fire departments responded to the three-alarm fire, which was eventually put under joint command with DNR.
Lewis said there are two DNR engines, as well as handcrews and aircraft working the fire.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.
Fire season is here
Several speakers mentioned the Old Naches Highway fire at wildfire media briefing organized by the state Department of Natural Resources on Thursday morning. Angie Lane, an assistant division manager for wildland fire at DNR, said it's been a busy spring, but the agency has been able to keep most fires small.
"We’re really asking people to pay attention to the conditions," she said. "Don’t get comfortable with the fact you think it’s spring or early summer when we normally wouldn’t see so many fires."
People should check for fire restrictions before recreating, and acquire the proper permits before burning. Most fires are human caused, and many are caused by debris and open burning, she said.
DNR is adding more firefighter handcrews and equipment this year thanks to a new state law. Two fixed-wing aircraft will be used for observation, infrared mapping and video.
"They will be helpful in detecting fires and understanding the conditions they are burning in," Lane said.
Matthew Dehr, a fire meteorologist for DNR, said he expected the 2023 wildfire season will look different than 2022, when there was a wet spring and snowpack that lasted late into June.
"May 2023 was record warm and record dry across most of the state, particularly western Washington," he said. "The warm and dry trend has continued into the first week of June."
Snowpack above 6,000 feet is in the final stage of meltoff. While that's not record early, he said the "snow off" dates are two to three weeks ahead of schedule.
"Last year we had 'snow off' dates a month later than normal," Dehr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.