MABTON — The big brick school on the east edge of town hasn’t served its original role — or any official role — for more than 50 years, though some have tried to revive it as a city hall and library, medical clinic or commercial space.
Despite arson, vandalism and the extremes of Yakima Valley weather, the building remains solid. And it may return to its original purpose, which would likely disappoint ghost hunters and visual artists.
Mabton School District officials have been working on a plan that would retire the four two-classroom junior high portables and improve school security and access at the high school and Artz-Fox Elementary School. They are discussing two options for a middle school structure for grades 6-8, said Superintendent Joey Castilleja. One option is a two-story addition on the current high school. The other is buying back the old high school and restoring it.
To fund the plan, officials are considering a bond that would replace the school district’s current capital levy, which ends this year, Castilleja said. They want feedback from the community and will hold a school construction open house with ALSC Architects at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in the library of the high school at 500 B St.
Architects will present their construction concepts for restoring the old high school for middle school space and building an addition to the current high school. The Spokane firm also designed improvements to Artz-Fox Elementary and has completed other projects in Yakima County, including the Yakima Convention and Event Center expansion in Yakima and Naches Valley Elementary School.
Spanish translation will be available at the event. Feedback will be included in the district’s facilities study and presented to the school board.
The open house will also include information about other long-term improvement plans, said board President Wendy Morrow. Among them are replacing the lights at the football stadium and adding a full kitchen to the high school.
“It’s a big ask for our community to support our students and our kids. We want the community to provide that input to the board,” Morrow said. “We are the stewards of their tax dollars and we want the community to make the decision.”
Several local AAU teams are playing in Mabton school gyms on Thursday, and Morrow hopes some of those kids and parents will also attend the open house. She encourages others who are impacted or interested to come, learn more about the possibilities and make comments.
“I want to see that library packed next Thursday,” she said.
Past and future facilities
On the National Register of Historic Places since 1985, the old high school was built in 1911 in the Mission/Spanish Revival style and sits inside a chain link fence on 2 acres just east of the Mabton Junior Senior High School football field. Mabton could easily afford the school’s $30,000 price tag thanks to the area’s agricultural riches and the town’s role as a busy railroad stop.
The first graduating class of Mabton High School was 1913. According to the National Register application, 52 classes graduated before the structure was replaced by a new facility in the mid-1960s and used as a grade school.
It has four floors, which include a semi-basement and an attic, and two classroom floors in between. Seven large classrooms were laid out symmetrically around central halls, with four classrooms and the principal’s office on the first floor. The second classroom floor has three classrooms and a small auditorium.
A broad staircase near the front of the building connects all floors in the 18,000-square-foot structure.
Castilleja and several others toured the building in July 2020. He’s been inside a few times and has kept it in mind as a possibility since he became Mabton superintendent in 2018.
The school district had sold the building to the Mabton Historical Society in 1977 for $7,800. Seattle developer Paul Purcell bought it in 2002 and hoped to create a wine-related bed and breakfast, winery and restaurant. In recent years the building has received a new roof and foundational reinforcement.
Purcell’s plans failed because the old school was “too far away from the action” in wine country, he has said. He seeks a buyer who appreciates the building’s history and aesthetics and will restore it.
Castilleja admits it needs a lot of work. “And we would be putting probably more work into it than the average buyer because we’re making it into a public school,” he said.
“It could be an exciting thing for the community to bring that building back to life, if they want to,” he said. “There’s other options, and we’re open to those.”
There are issues to consider such as physical education classes, sports and other reasons students would go to the high school building, Morrow said. “But I trust our administration to figure out the logistics for those kids who need to go back and forth between the two schools,” she added.
“It really is a beautiful building and we would all love to see it become useful again,” Morrow said. “I feel that’s the option that the community wants to go with. That’s been the talk of the town for some time.”
Whether the school district takes it on or not, Castilleja hopes something happens with the old school building. “It’s pretty cool. It needs some love,” he said.
Funding a permanent home
In November 2016, voters in the Mabton School District approved a six-year capital levy to pay for additional classrooms and other improvements. The levy increased property taxes by an additional $2.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value to raise $2.5 million for replacement of the heating and air conditioning system and added classrooms at Artz-Fox Elementary.
Funds were also earmarked for improvements at the Junior-Senior High School’s Agriculture Building, where Career and Technical Education courses are offered. “We still have that last project to do,” Castilleja said.
The levy lapses at the end of the calendar year, prompting school district officials to consider options to replace it.
”If we can get a good sense of what the community would prefer, our board is open to be on the November ballot,” Castilleja said. “If the community wants to do this, the board would like to get it done. If the appetite for it isn’t there, we’d find other things to get to.”
District officials are considering a bond instead of a levy because a bond allows them to get the money up front, Morrow said. “With the levy, we have to wait to collect the tax dollars in order to complete the projects,” she said. “The bond would allow us to immediately get that construction going and ... we could have kids in a building in two years.”
A higher percentage of voters must approve a bond — at least 60%, while a levy requires a simple majority of 50% plus one, Morrow said. That makes community input even more important.
“We want to know which (option) the community is going to support. We hope they would support both options to get us that 60% vote, but maybe one is more likely to succeed,” she said. “I want the community to provide their say in that. It’s their tax money.”
The portables have housed seventh- and eighth-grade students for more than 20 years and have been well-maintained, but “that kind of puts our entire junior high in unhoused status,” Castilleja said.
”It’s working for us right now but ... as we’re thinking about our portables, those are coming to the end of their life,” he added. “One of our priorities is just giving a boost to our middle level grades, academically, and helping them have an identity as a school themselves.
”They’re the Oarsmen, the high school is the Vikings. They play in their own leagues; they have their own sports. We’re trying to give them a boost in a positive way,” Castilleja said. “They’ve got a really amazing, energetic staff that has a real heart for those grade levels.”
Seeing other new school buildings in Granger, Wapato and Sunnyside “and we see our kids in portables — that’s what inspired the conversation,” he said.
”It’s time for them to get some attention safety-wise, health-wise, the whole bit,” Castilleja said. “The environment where you spend your day and learn is important.”
