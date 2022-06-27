Thursday meeting and another option

The Mabton School District plans a school construction open house at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Mabton High School Library, 500 B St.

For those who can't make the meeting but want to learn more, Mabton Superintendent Joey Castilleja plans to block out time throughout the summer for those who want to drop in, look over plans and ask questions, he said.

For more information, call the Mabton School District at 509-894-4852 or visit the Facebook page.