After three months of steady decline, gas prices have risen an average of 66 cents a gallon in the past two weeks in Yakima, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline is $5.01 per gallon, more than a dollar higher than this time last year.
Planned and unplanned maintenance at several California oil refineries has lowered supply and increased prices on the West Coast, according to a AAA news release.
As of Monday, price of Washington gas was $1.41 a gallon higher than the national average, according to GasBuddy.
While Washington’s highest fuel costs may be west of the Cascades, Yakima residents are still feeling the pinch. That pinch could get worse as OPEC+, an alliance of oil exporting countries, announced a new cut in oil production Wednesday.
“The price of gas is killing me,” said James Adams, who works in the field for Home Depot. “It’s brutal.”
Adams helps customers from Goldendale to Snoqualmie Pass. The cost to fill up his gas tank has more than doubled in the last few weeks, growing from $40 to $90. He has become more careful about where he stops for gas, paying close attention to where the cheapest gas is on his routes.
Adams, like many residents contacted this week at local gas stations, expressed frustration with both government officials and oil companies.
“I don’t care who’s in charge, it affects me,” he said.
People who have longer commutes or drive as part of their job, like Adams, say that high gas prices are significantly impacting their work. Adams goes where he is assigned, but some delivery drivers, like Giovanny Castro, have more choice in where they drive.
Castro is a Yakima resident and started working as a delivery driver for Uber three months ago. He said he tries to take as many jobs as he can, but he’s always conscious of how far he’s driving and where he’s delivering.
“With gas prices and only a portion of that paid back, you have to be selective in some instances,” Castro said. “Gas doesn’t pay for itself.”
If he thinks he’s less likely to receive a tip or must drive a longer way for a delivery, he’s less likely to take that order.
“It does indicate what restaurants I’ll go to and how far I’ll go,” he said.
Driving residents crazy
For Yakima residents who don’t drive for a living, higher gas prices are still more of a hindrance than an obstacle. Sam Johnson, a retired resident of Desert Aire who regularly visits Yakima, said the prices drive him crazy. Juan Nuñez, who works on his family’s ranch, said he’s noticed the price increases, but that they haven’t affected operations.
Selah resident Joe Pleasant said he and his family are fortunate because they have short commutes and don’t need to drive as much. Still, he said they make sure to fill up at Costco, Fred Meyer or the Wolf Den, a gas station in Wapato, because gas is cheaper there.
Wanda Page, a retired Yakima resident, said she and her husband canceled their regular fishing trip to the Columbia River. The cost of fuel to get to the river and then use the boat was too high.
“(You feel it) financially, when you’re on a fixed income, like social security.” Page said. “We travel a lot, that’s where it hurts.”
The uncertainty of it all
Gas prices have yo-yoed throughout the summer, which has added to the frustration of some business owners. In June, gas prices peaked at $5.55 per gallon in Washington. That was the highest price in more than a decade, according to Gasbuddy.
The rapid changes in gas prices add uncertainty to transportation and freight, which hurts business, said Matt Pistoresi, owner of Pistoresi Trucking in Toppenish.
“It’s just a Ping-Pong game,” he said. “The uncertainty of the jump is what it is. That center stability is the sweet spot, that’s where we want to be.”
Pistoresi said that rising fuel prices affect the cost of everything transported using that fuel, and goods will be more expensive. He said the rapid rise in prices may hurt smaller trucking companies or independent truckers more because they may already be locked into contracts with lower fuel surcharges.
Robert Mantz of Yakima, who owns and operates his own truck, said many drivers will be fine in the long run. They will remake what they lose when fuel prices fall again.
Mantz’s larger concern is the economic slow-down caused by higher prices and inflation. As prices for essential goods like fuel and food rise, people tighten their belts and spend less money. Mantz said the freight market has slowed for now. Warehouses are overstocked and are not selling their inventory, he said, so freight companies and truckers are offered less work.
When the holiday season rolls around, Mantz hopes that spending rebounds. For now, high gas prices are eating up budgets and leaving many frustrated.
