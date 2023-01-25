till

Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till and Danielle Deadwyler as his mother, Mamie, in “Till.” The movie will be shown at the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center in Yakima, Wash., at 6 p.m. Feb. 16, 2023.

 Orion Pictures

OIC of Washington is hosting events in Yakima to celebrate Black History Month, including guest speakers, a movie night and lunches for community members.

Black History Month takes place in February and celebrates Black history and accomplishments, as well as highlighting issues Black Americans have faced.

Activities kick off when Jesse Wineberry, an attorney and former state representative, speaks at the Yakima Downtown Rotary Club meeting on Feb. 2. Wineberry served in the state House of Representatives from 1985-95 and was elected as Democrat majority whip.

The Yakima Downtown Rotary Club meeting begins at noon at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St. The club's 15th annual Black history program is open to the public, and the meal at the event costs $17.50. The luncheon is by RSVP only at yakimarotary@yakimarotary.org.

The OIC will host an event with Wineberry at the Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on the same day. The center is at 1211 S. Seventh St. Wineberry will also speak with Reesha Cosby, the local NAACP president, at a lunch for leaders in the Yakima Valley at noon Feb. 3. The lunch will be at the OIC Training Center at 815 Fruitvale Blvd. Those interested can register for either event online.

Later in the month at the Henry Beauchamp center, the OIC will host a free movie night featuring "Till" at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and a free soul food luncheon at noon Feb. 24. The lunch will also feature an art display and showcase local Black-owned businesses until 2 p.m.

