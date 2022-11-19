Anthony Peterson has been named the CEO at Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington.
OIC has been working in the Yakima Valley for more than 50 years to empower individuals and eliminate inequalities, according to the organization’s website. The nonprofit serves 13 primarily rural counties in Washington, providing social, housing, financial, education, career, nutrition and health services.
“It’s a blessing and an honor and a privilege to be in this role,” Peterson said in an interview. “I stand on the shoulders of giants.”
Peterson served as the interim CEO for almost a year before being appointed to the position on a permanent basis. He took over from CEO Steve Mitchell, who retired. Mitchell succeeded the organization’s first CEO, Henry Beauchamp Jr., a former Yakima mayor.
“Anthony brings a commitment to OIC’s mission to help in the elimination of unemployment, poverty, illiteracy and racism,” board Chair Steve Hill said in a statement. “We look forward to the next chapter of OIC’s legacy under his leadership.”
Peterson has worked at OIC for the last four years, where he started as a contracted grant writer and consultant, before working as a grant and compliance officer and deputy CEO. Before coming to OIC, Peterson worked for other community organizations in Central Washington.
He plans to emphasize accessibility and wants to inform community members about what OIC offers.
“Our services are for the community and our facilities are for the community,” Peterson said. “Accessibility is a big deal to me.”
Peterson plans to continue working on the organization’s longtime goals of alleviating poverty, inequality and racism while serving the changing needs of the community. Peterson said OIC will use wraparound services and community partnerships to create sustainable change for individuals.
He also is on the boards for EPIC, the College Success Foundation and the Yakima Schools Foundation.
