An event set for Thursday, July 27, in Yakima will highlight the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Washington and the programs and services it offers.
The July community conversation hosted by the League of Women Voters of Yakima Valley will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Ave. It is free and open to the public.
Leroy Rothamel, outreach and recruitment manager, and Maryrose Gonzalez, civic engagement and advocacy coordinator, will speak about the programs and services that OIC of Washington offers.
Established in 1971, OIC of Washington is an economic development and career training agency that provides education, training and supportive services to primarily low-income and rural communities across the state. The nonprofit organization offers education and career services, supportive services and community and outreach events intended to build social prosperity and generational wealth.
