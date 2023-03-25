Yakima youth who are interested in a summer job can find opportunities at a youth career fair Monday.

The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington is putting on the 100 Jobs for 100 Kids Youth Career Fair from noon to 5 p.m. at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 Seventh  St. in Yakima.

Local youth can learn more about local careers and how to get summer jobs. Local employers will attend the event, where kids from Yakima can complete applications, practice interviews and get some hands-on training.

Those interested can sign up online or call 509-575-6114 to ask questions.

Shirt drive

OIC is also having a long-sleeve shirt drive for National Farmworker Awareness Week. The Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs organizes the celebration of farmworkers and their contributions to society.

The drive, which will run March 25-31, will collect light-colored, long-sleeve shirts and distribute them to farmworkers to better protect from dangerous pesticides and heat. In Yakima, people can donate at the OIC office or food bank at 815 Fruitvale Blvd. and 1419 Hathaway St., respectively.

OIC will also collect shirts in Moses Lake, Othello, Pasco and Wenatchee.

