The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington is opening registration for its Utility and Rental Assistance Program for the winter season on Oct. 1.
Qualified residents in Upper Yakima County can get up to $1,000 to help with rent or utility costs. To qualify, household income must be at or below the average median income in their county of residence.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimated that the median family income in Yakima was $60,300 in 2021, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Applicants must also be able to show all household residents’ income for the last three months, identification and Social Security cards, current heating bill and proof of residence.
Help will be available until funds run out.
Residents of Yakima County can call 509-452-7145 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.