HARRAH — Every morning when school is in regular session at Harrah Elementary, students head outside for recess. Keeping an eye on about 550 kindergarteners through sixth-graders around the property is challenging.
During a Friday morning tour of the campus, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse learned from administrators and Mt. Adams School District officials how the student population has outgrown the original 85-year-old building and its campus. Students are spread among the main building, a converted bus barn and five portable classrooms. The portables lack running water and restrooms.
The recently waxed floors in the main building gleamed, but the intercom system doesn’t work. As they walked through the building, Principal Rob McCracken and Vice Principal Gloria Widener said teachers and administrators carry radios. If there’s a fire drill, not everyone can hear it. Internet service is spotty and the heat is unreliable.
Students haven’t attended classes in person since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and school is out now. But it’s clear the new school under construction on 70 acres east of town, which Newhouse also visited Friday, is needed.
“We’re building for the next 50 years,” Superintendent Curt Guaglianone said in showing plans of the new school to Newhouse.
“Or maybe the next 85,” Newhouse said.
At this early point in its construction, with its exposed metal framework and walkways high above the dirt, what will become the new school on Branch Road resembles a futuristic launch pad. It will house kindergarten through eighth grade. Students who now attend Mt. Adams Middle School next to White Swan High School will start attending the new school in Harrah.
Guaglianone has said it is expected to house about 800 students with room for growth between the approximately 550 elementary students and additional 120 middle schoolers.
With an “X” shape, the building will have four wings — one for first and second grades near kindergartners; another for third- and fourth-graders; one for fifth- and sixth-graders and the wing furthest to the south for seventh- and eighth-graders.
“The goal is to keep the seventh- and eighth-graders back here by themselves,” Guaglianone said.
Seventh- and eighth-graders will have their own entrance, on the east side of the building, which is expected to open in fall 2021. A main entry into a foyer leads into the library and a dining commons that will double as a space for performances and assemblies.
The district has raised approximately $27 million between a grant from the Legislature, state funds for renovations and the district’s reserve funds. Officials have struggled for decades to raise enough money for a new school. State Sen. Jim Honeyford helped pass legislation to secure needed funds.
Due to funding challenges, administrators and school board members had to cut some features, including a primary gym. The new school will have a competition gym, but officials also had to cut two baseball diamonds, among other plans.
“We’ll have to take the middle-school students and ship them to the high school till we have enough money” to add those features, Guaglianone said.
“It’s been a struggle. We keep coming up a little short,” said board member Larry Garcia.
There’s room for expansion on the 70-acre site, and officials are hopeful other funding options will help. They’re pleased with the design and location of the new school and believe it will be something the community will be proud of.
Some want to save the original school building, McCracken among them. Newhouse asked if a local organization could use it.
“I think it means a lot to this community,” McCracken said. “It’s got a cool character.”