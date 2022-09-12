Law enforcement officials are scaling back a massive search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima after scouring a park, a river and waterways, homes, businesses and trails by ground, air and water.
Officials with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night that they will continue to have staff dedicated to the effort and are now asking the public to participate.
Lucian Munguia went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park near the Yakima River around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. After searching for 15 minutes, his family called police, and authorities mounted a major search effort in the park, river and nearby areas.
“We continue to assign personnel to this effort and sincerely pray for a positive outcome,” a news release from YPD Chief Matt Murray and Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said. “We ask that you continue to keep Lucian’s family in your thoughts. This is an unimaginably painful situation.”
The search led by the Yakima County sheriff’s search and rescue team has involved more than 150 people, with crews from Pierce, King, Spokane, Kittitas and Klickitat counties, Moses Lake and Gleed fire and the U.S. Air Force. Searchers have used 15 search dogs, ATVs, boats, kayaks, drones, underwater drones, dive teams and a helicopter.
The officials said they are now scaling back the assistance from around the state and the search and rescue team.
Detectives established that the boy left the playground alone and headed south and east, the release said.
“Unfortunately, there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction,” the release said. “Underwater drones and divers checked both bodies of water with negative results.”
Detectives went to nearby homes and businesses for video, searched homeless encampments with permission and interviewed people in the area. There was no indication of foul play.
Lucian is autistic, YPD spokeswoman Yvette Inzunza said.
Searchers are still hopeful that Lucian will be found alive, she said Monday afternoon.
YPD Capt. Jay Seely said an Air Force contingent from Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane helped with the search, and searchers deployed a submersible drone inside the pond at Sarg Hubbard Park, while aerial drones have searched the area. The search was tracked by GPS, and conducted again to make sure nothing was missed, the release said.
Along with the Yakima River, there are two ponds in and by the park. The search area was expanded Monday, Seely said, and teams checked L.L. Buchanan Lake, a flooded gravel pit.
Lucian was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it, according to authorities.
The joint news release said the next phase of the operation involves the public’s help. People are asked to notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location.
Please tell me they are not giving up. It has only been 2 days. This is just the beginning. Please continue the search with all the resources available. That child’s life may depend on it
