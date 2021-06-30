After the vote declaring the American colonies independent of Great Britain, John Adams predicted that fireworks would be part of future Independence Day celebrations.
“It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more,” Adams wrote his wife in 1776.
But with the Pacific Northwest facing record high temperatures and low humidity, fire officials are urging people to only use fireworks where allowed, and then with safety precautions.
“We don’t want people doing anything that can start a fire,” said Chris Pedersen, Yakima County fire marshal.
In Yakima County, fireworks are banned in the unincorporated areas of the county, along with the communities of Grandview, Naches, Selah, Sunnyside, Tieton, Toppenish, Union Gap and Yakima, as well as the U.S. Forest Service land in the Naches Ranger District and state Department of Natural Resources land.
Granger and Zillah require permits for people to use fireworks, while Harrah allows fireworks in accordance with state law.
While the Yakama Nation allows fireworks use for tribal citizens on tribal land, the tribe is banning the use of fireworks from 1 to 6 p.m. through July 31, according to a notice sent by the tribal government.
Pedersen, the Yakima County fire marshal, said the county’s ban on fireworks applies on non-tribal lands within the Yakama Nation’s reservation boundaries.
Last week, firefighters from the Yakama Nation and Yakima County Fire District 5 performed controlled burns on tribal land near Ahtanum Ridge to reduce potential wildfire hazards in advance of Independence Day.
Pedersen recommends people watch public fireworks displays in Yakima, Sunnyside and Selah. Those who want to set off their own fireworks where it is legal should take precautions, such as mowing down grass, having water available to put out any fires, and use and dispose of the fireworks in a safe manner.
In the region
Kittitas County has banned fireworks and open fires through the holiday. The county’s fire marshal suggested alternatives to fireworks such as glow sticks, silly string, having an outdoor movie night or other celebrations that do not involve fireworks.
In Klickitat County, officials are asking the public to refrain from using fireworks during the holiday, with fireworks allowed in unincorporated portions of the county on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and in Goldendale from 6 p.m. to midnight. White Salmon banned fireworks through an emergency proclamation, while they are banned in Bingen by ordinance.
If people do use fireworks, county officials advise people to only use legal fireworks, have water available to both put out fires and to soak dud fireworks.
Grant County officials are not implementing a fireworks ban, but have asked residents to hold off on using them until New Year’s Eve. They ask people to take safety precautions if they decide to use them.
“We don’t want a ‘privilege’ to lead to the loss of someone’s home or property,” a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.