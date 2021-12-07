While a wet November helped with water storage, it hasn’t translated into large snowpack in the mountains — yet.
While snow water content is well below average in the Yakima River Basin, a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation engineer said there is still optimism for increased snowpack in the mountains this winter.
“Snowpack at this point is very variable,” said Chris Lynch, the BOR’s river operations engineer for the Yakima River Basin. “We don’t get our hopes set on the Nov. 30 snowpack.”
Data from Washington State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service shows rainfall within the Yakima Valley was above average in November, with 1.56 inches measured in Ahtanum, and 117% of the 30-year average for the basin overall.
But that has not translated into much in the way of snow, which the USDA monitors pegged at 17% of average. But Lynch is optimistic that snowpack conditions will improve through the winter.
Some stations in the Naches area, Lynch said, are showing 30-55% of average, while in the Upper Yakima, the snow is too high up in the mountains for the monitors to register it.
But the November rain was helpful, pushing the basin’s reservoirs — Bumping Lake, Rimrock Lake, Cle Elum Lake, Keechelus Lake and Kachess Lake — to above average levels for this time of year. Lynch said they are running about 130% of the average, with Bumping and Rimrock lakes at 45 and 53% capacity respectively.
In October, at the end of the water year, the reservoirs were at 105% average, with Rimrock at 32% and Bumping lake at 38%.
Likewise, Scott Revell, Roza Irrigation District manager, is not too concerned about the snowpack at this stage.
“It is February and March that will tell the tale,” Revell said. “The storms we had have been good, better than at the beginning of the past drought.”
Lynch and Revell said there’s also positive signs in the forecast, such as a La Niña oscillation in the Pacific Ocean, which drives wet weather to the Pacific Northwest during the winter months.
Meteorologists are calling for normal to below-normal temperatures this winter, Lynch said, which also bodes well for snowpack.
The BOR will have its monthly water forecast meeting with water managers Tuesday to discuss the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.