Federal officials are focused on unlawful firearms as part of efforts to address domestic violence and stop homicides in the Yakima area, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa Waldref said Tuesday.
Her office received a $500,000 grant for a Firearms Technical Assistance project through the U.S. Department of Justice, which Waldref discussed during a Yakima Domestic Violence Coalition meeting.
Waldref and Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said they see a connection between domestic violence and other types of violence in the community.
“We see those in cases that are coming in through the gang unit for individuals who have grown up in homes with domestic violence who are currently perpetrating domestic violence on their intimate partners or family members, and those are a focus area that we want to keep investing our resources in,” Waldref said.
Michael Ellis, assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said federal firearm charges are used to complement efforts in the state and county. The consequences are more serious, with federal charges typically bringing a longer sentence and supervised release once a person’s sentence is complete, he said.
He said the office is focusing on firearm charges because that tends to fall within federal jurisdiction when other domestic violence-related offenses do not.
It’s also a matter of safety for victims and children in the home, as well as law enforcement officers who respond to incidents, Waldref said. When there are firearms involved, there’s a dramatic increase in the danger of homicides, she said.
“Being able to take on targeted cases where an individual was not lawfully in possession of a firearm, and we can bring those into the federal system, that’s a huge benefit for law enforcement safety,” she said. “And as we’re hearing from both the victim’s perspective and a law enforcement perspective, it’s going to be a huge impact on community safety.”
Murray said charges brought by the county are important for holding offenders accountable, but “sometimes a federal indictment can really get some people to pay attention, and that’s part of what we hope to achieve is to get people’s attention and say we really are looking at this different in the city of Yakima,” he said.
Ellis said the office is focusing on unlawful firearm charges, cases involving especially problematic offenders and protection order violations.
Waldref said two individuals have been indicted through the program in Yakima so far, with another indictment being planned.
Murray said he is grateful for the work being done by the U.S. attorney’s office.
“Everybody in the room will benefit from it,” Murray said at the meeting.
Taking it seriously
Debbie Brockman, program manager with Aspen Victim Advocacy Services, said she’s thankful groups are working so that firearms are being taken seriously.
Brockman, who has been a domestic violence advocate for 27 years, said she likely wasn’t the only person in the room to know of a domestic violence victim who later became a homicide victim.
“One that will stick with me in my mind and in my heart forever is one that I helped to get a civil protection, and in that petition we asked for a surrender of firearms,” she said. “At the hearing we again asked for a surrender of firearms, and the judge declined to order the surrendered firearms.
“I think a homicidal domestic violence offender will find a way, but there’s no way of knowing if three weeks later she would have been dead by the same firearm that she was asking to be surrendered or not — we don’t get to know that,” Brockman said.
She said it’s important to use existing laws to make sure that when there is a legal way to remove firearms from domestic violence offenders, that they are removed.
She added that not only must courts order it, but officials need to follow up to make sure the firearms are actually surrendered and listen to victims when they say their partner still has firearms.
“I’m just very thankful that we’re really taking that seriously and that there could be federal charges as well as state charges.”
