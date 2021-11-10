Wording on the Chuck Austin memorial plaque

The plaque dedicated to Yakima three-war veteran Chuck Austin states the following:

“In memory of Charles ‘Chuck’ Austin, January 17, 1926 – January 25, 2021,

“U.S. Marine Corps, WWII, Korea, Vietnam

“Charles Walter Austin joined the Marines at the age of 17 to serve his country in WW II and survived two of the bloodiest battles at Peleliu and Okinawa. Making a career in the Marines, he went on to serve in Korea at the battle of the Chosin Reservoir and then in Vietnam before retiring in 1967.

“During his service, he received multiple military commendations and was honored in 2019 by the Resolution of the Washington State House of Representatives for his service and dedication to American ideals.

“Chuck was a true hero, and will be missed by his family, friends and fellow VFW Post 379 members. He felt having his name on a Veterans housing and services center in his hometown of Yakima was a great honor.

“This monument is dedicated by VFW Post 379 in honor of past Commander and Life Member Chuck Austin.”