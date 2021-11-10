The 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps was the perfect day to honor Chuck Austin and the veterans housing facility that bears his name in Yakima.
More than 100 veterans, elected officials and representatives of companies that built the Chuck Austin Place Veteran Housing and Services Center gathered on a cool and sunny Wednesday morning to remember the Yakima Marine Corps veteran and celebrate the facility’s opening.
“Chuck Austin was a very special man and comrade,” said Alfonso Pineda, past commander of VFW Post 379. “Although we were separated by more than 50 years in age, we shared a common bond as veterans of the Marine Corps.”
Austin, who served in World War II, Korea and the Vietnam War, died earlier this year at age 95. But before he passed away, the three-war veteran attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 7, 2019, as construction began on the 41-unit housing development and service center for veterans, at 1630 S. 16th Ave.
The center was completed in August and has been filling up with residents.
Wednesday’s event began with the unveiling of a plaque honoring Austin near the facility’s veterans memorial, where a VFW honor guard fired a three-volley salute. The practice, often performed at veterans’ funerals, produces three spent cartridges that represent duty, honor and sacrifice, Pineda said.
Need for housing
The majority of the ceremony took place in the adjacent Bravo Company Memorial Gymnasium, where local, state and federal elected officials spoke about the importance and need for Chuck Austin Place.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell noted that the project received $9.3 million, or more than half of its funding, from the federal Low Income Housing Credit program.
She said the housing supply in Yakima and across Washington state hasn’t kept up with economic growth, boosting rents and making it tough for veterans and others to find affordable housing.
For that reason, Cantwell said passage of the bipartisan Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act would help produce an additional 66,000 units of affordable housing across the state, helping veterans and other underserved groups.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, whose district includes Yakima County, agreed that housing is an issue for veterans across the nation. He also recalled when Chuck Austin Place first was proposed in 2017, as Health and Human Services awarded the former armory site to the Yakima Housing Authority.
“We’ve come a long way in five years,” Newhouse said. “The community has every reason to be proud of the building we’re standing in today.
“Chuck Austin was truly a remarkable individual, a true credit to our community,” he added. “I am humbled to be part of this ceremony to honor him and honor the veterans who will be housed in this facility.”
The center boasts 41 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, a gym, laundry facilities and two community kitchens. Rent is based on income. In addition, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services operates a dental and health clinic there.
From vision to reality
Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers noted that her father, stepfather and brother all were military veterans, and was thankful she and other city officials could play a part in helping the Yakima Housing Authority open Chuck Austin Place to assist veterans in need.
A 2020 Point-in-Time survey showed the number of unsheltered veterans in Yakima County more than tripled between 2019 and 2020, rising to 48. Half of those were chronically homeless and 17 were unsheltered, the report said.
The issue of sheltering homeless veterans has improved in the past decade, but more work remains to be done, said Keith Harris, national director of clinical operations for the VA homeless programs.
“Touring this site with Lowel (Krueger, of the Yakima Housing Authority) five years ago, amid the dust and the weeds, it was difficult to see the vision of what this could be,” Harris said. “But to see it come to fruition is absolutely exhilarating.”
Harris said the VA has reduced the number of homeless veterans by 50% since 2010, but the program has stalled a bit in recent years.
“We’re committed to finishing the job,” he added. “(Housing for veterans) is our national goal, and that’s what we like to see here.”
In one final speech before the ceremonial ribbon cutting, state Rep. Jeremie Dufault thanked Krueger, the building’s contractors and financers, and the state and federal officials who helped provide funding to make Chuck Austin Place a reality.
As an Army veteran who served in Kuwait and Afghanistan, Dufault said he was grateful to work with state Rep. Chris Corry and State Sen. Jim Honeyford to secure a direct appropriation of $2.5 million in state funding for the project.
“You never leave behind a fallen soldier, a fallen comrade,” Dufault said. “Today this project picks up those fallen comrades.”
