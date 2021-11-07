Officials leading the search for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost said he is likely trapped or secured, waiting for help near Cliffdell.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Inspector Chris Whitsett said Sunday he was confident the search teams are getting closer to finding Schreckengost.
“We’re doing a systematic elimination of places where the chief could be,” Whitsett said. “We’re very much looking at this still as a rescue operation.”
Schreckengost’s family and Seattle fire colleagues said he is an experienced outdoorsman and appropriately equipped for the high elevation and rugged terrain.
The 56-year-old has been missing since Tuesday near Cliffdell. He was in the area to scout and hunt elk. The 36-year veteran of the Seattle Fire Department last checked in with his family Tuesday morning, texting them that he was going out to look for elk.
When his family didn’t hear from him that night, they contacted the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and, with the sheriff’s search team, found his truck on a U.S. Forest Service Road about 3 miles north of Whistlin’ Jack Lodge.
About 100 searchers were working in that area Sunday, and the Seattle fire department had a strong presence in the search and rescue efforts, Whitsett said.
The rugged, steep terrain has been challenging for searchers, Whitsett added.
“One of the most prominent geographical features in the search area is (a cliff) called Devil’s Slide,” Whitsett said. “That name gives a pretty good feel for the kind of terrain that we’re in. This is not somebody’s backyard.”
Schreckengost is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 250 pounds, and may also have been wearing orange hunting safety gear, according to Erik Hotchkiss, a Seattle fire battalion chief.
Anyone with information on Schreckengost’s whereabouts is asked to call Kittitas County’s dispatch center, KittComm, at 509-925-8534.
