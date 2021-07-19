As one of Yakima’s mini neighborhood parks, Portia Park doesn’t draw big crowds. But there’s often someone enjoying the shady triangle of green space along Yakima Avenue just east of 16th Avenue.
Many residents are more familiar with Yakima’s bigger parks, such as Franklin, Sarg Hubbard, Randall and Chesterley. All have something to offer, and members of the Yakima Parks & Recreation Board of Park Commissioners and staff hope to get feedback about that through the 2021 community survey recently sent to 5,000 randomly-selected households throughout Yakima.
City parks officials and staff are updating the Comprehensive Plan for the City of Yakima Parks and Recreation Division. It will guide the office through the next 10 years, according to a letter from Ken Wilkinson, city parks and recreation manager. The letter accompanied the survey, which was designed to provide direction for city parks facilities and recreation programs.
Considered a key part of information that will be used to update the comprehensive plan, the survey is also available at https://yakimaparks.com/2021-community-survey/. Park officials hope to get back at least 1,000 surveys.
“The comprehensive plan helps us determine how best to use our resources to provide the kinds of facilities and programs that the community wants most,” Wilkinson said in a news release. “The survey is an excellent way to gather feedback, whether it’s positive or negative, that will lead us to craft a plan that will serve us well for the next 10 years.”
The four-page survey in English and Spanish takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. People are asked to provide information ranging from when, why and how they use city parks to optional demographic data.
It also asks about park use during the COVID-19 pandemic, provides opportunities to rate parks facilities and recreation programs, evaluate Parks and Recreation Division customer service and provide input on what residents would like added to city parks.
“We’re confident the survey will give us a broad perspective about how the community feels when it comes to parks and recreation,” Wilkinson said. “That information is absolutely invaluable to us as we make decisions that will affect how we spend taxpayer dollars in the next decade.”
The survey is required in conjunction with the master plan in order for the city to be eligible for grant funds through the Washington State Recreation & Conservation Office, according to the news release.
Sept. 1 is the deadline to submit it Those who got the survey packet in the mail also received coupons for free swims at Franklin Pool, a free round of golf at Fisher Park Golf Course and punch cards for free activities at the Harman Center as incentives to complete it.
Parks and recreation
staff are also conducting in-
person surveys at various events and giving out the free golf, swim and Harman Center punch cards to participants. They’ve already done so at the Franklin Park Summer Sunset Concert series, the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market and the Viva La Musica concerts at Miller Park.
They’ll be at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which is next to Washington Middle School at 510 S. Ninth St., on Aug. 1 and 8.
City staff are conducting all the work on the survey, Wilkinson said. “That saves the Parks and Recreation budget a lot of money,” he said.