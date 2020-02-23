SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- Residents of a house north of Sunnyside didn't know its roof was on fire this morning until a passerby called it in, fire officials said.
The fire, which started in the home's attic near its chimney, was reported at 8:15 a.m. by someone who drove by, Yakima County Fire District 5 Lt. Mike Farmer wrote in a news release.
"The property owners advised that they had been smelling smoke for a little while but figured it was coming from the fireplace," which was in use at the time, he wrote.
The home at 7160 Van Belle Road, owned by Fred Dills but occupied by Mike Douglas and Tammy Farnsworth, sustained about $30,000 in damage, the release said. After getting the call from the alert passerby, firefighters were able to evacuate the occupants and contain the fire in the attic area within 35 minutes. There was damage to the roof and attic as well as water damage in the kitchen and dining area.