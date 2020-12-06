Firefighters pulled a dog from a burning home in the 700 block of Cornell Avenue on Saturday, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release.
The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, the release said. The home’s occupant, who was displaced and not identified, is being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Yakima Fire Department was called to the fire at 9:30 p.m. and arrived to find fire showing from two windows and the front door of the single-story home. Yakima Training Center firefighters assisted at the scene. By the time it was under control, the fire burned the home’s interior living space and spread to the attic.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
— Yakima Herald-Republic