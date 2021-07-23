Washington State Patrol troopers say an Oak Harbor man was killed Friday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in the Yakima River Canyon.
Terrell W. Boese, 56, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on State Route 821 about 4 miles north of Selah around 11:30 a.m., according to a State Patrol news release. Ahead of him was a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a boat trailer, and the pickup started to turn left into a parking area at the same time Boese was passing, the release said.
Boese, who was wearing a helmet at the time, crashed into the truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup’s driver, 19-year-old Nicholas A. Jacoby, and his passenger, 52-year-old Stacey L. Burns, were not injured, according to the release. Both Yakima residents were wearing seat belts, the release said.
Troopers say intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, which is being investigated.