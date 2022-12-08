Elk feeding is scheduled to begin at the Oak Creek site near Naches on Dec. 15, according to the wildlife area's manager, Greg Mackey.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife feeds elk during the winter to keep animals away from crops during cold weather, when food is scarce. Mackey said they've already begun feeding some of the Yakima Herd elk at the Cowiche site, which is not open to the public.

Despite substantial early snow, wildlife department officials chose to wait on feeding until annual winter closures to protect elk begin on Dec. 15. Mackey noted late archery seasons and tribal hunting regulations also played a role in the decision.

Staff will feed hay to elk daily at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Creek, and the public can watch. Vehicles must have a Discover Pass, with the exception of a limited number of free 15-minute parking spots.