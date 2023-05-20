The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Yakima County until 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms and 1-2 inches of heavy rain in the area shortly before 6 p.m., the NWS in Pendleton, Oregon, reported. With up to another 1.5 inches possible, flash flooding "is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the NWS said.
Locations that could experience flash flooding include Yakima, Tieton and Naches.
The NWS also issued a flash flood warning for the Schneider Springs burn scar in northwestern Yakima County, where up to 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen and another inch is possible.
Excessive rainfall over the scar will result in debris flow of mud, rock and vegetation, the NWS said.
The warning called it a "life threatebubg situation."
