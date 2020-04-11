Nuestra Casa, a Sunnyside-based nonprofit which works with immigrant women and families, recently received accreditation for citizenship legal services.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Access Program approved Nuestra Casa to provide the services, which will increase the availability of legal representation for low-income people in Yakima County.
The program also approved Dulce Gutierrez, with the Washington State Labor Council, to be the nonprofit’s accredited representative.
Caty Padilla, executive director for Nuestra Casa, said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Yakima has a processing time of between 8.5 and 13.5 months for naturalization applications, the process by which green card holders apply to become U.S. citizens. In addition to escalating backlogs, qualifying legal permanent residents face other barriers such as high application fees, Padilla said.
Nuestra Casa will continue to provide citizenship preparation classes quarterly as well as a English as a Second Language program, she added. Those interested can contact Padilla at 509-839-7602 or via email at caty@nuestracasawa.org.