Lono Waiwaiole didn’t plan on writing crime fiction when he decided to become an author, but the genre has worked out for the retired journalist and educator.
Waiwaiole has become known for novels that explore the seamier side of life. There are the Wiley mysteries — “Wiley’s Lament,” “Wiley’s Shuffle,” “Wiley’s Refrain,” “Leon’s Legacy” and “Lizzie’s Lullaby” — along with “Dark Paradise.”
His latest, “White Swan,” is much more personal. While it’s fiction, the book is based strongly on Waiwaiole’s memories of his time working at Fort Simcoe Job Corps west of White Swan, the people he got to know after he moved there in January 1966 and the Yakama family who he said practically adopted him.
Along with being a tribute to that family, “White Swan” is two coming-of-age stories, a multigenerational love story and a memoir of his time in the U.S. Army and Vietnam, said Waiwaiole, who lives in Portland. “It’s very different from my crime fiction. There’s no bad guys in this book.”
And though it’s his latest published novel, “White Swan” is the first book he began. “’White Swan’ is where I started,” Waiwaiole said.
Before the novel coronavirus pandemic exploded in the United States, plans were set for in-person book launch events March 26 at Inklings Bookshop in Yakima and the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish. Those plans were scuttled, but Waiwaiole participated in a Facebook live event April 19 at Jan’s Paperbacks in Beaverton, about 20 minutes from his house.
What would have been the fifth stop on his original promotional tour became the first, with Waiwaiole standing in a separate portion of the store as he talked about his book and took questions.
“I’m dedicating this whole event to mama,” he said of his mother, who would have been 101 that day.
Born in San Francisco, Waiwaiole grew up in many locations along the West Coast.
“We never ended up being in one place very long,” said Waiwaiole, who is half indigenous Hawaiian, a quarter Italian and a quarter Pennsylvania Dutch. “It was kind of hard on most of the family. I became really good at being the new kid.”
Amid all the moving, he made a strong connection with an English teacher who reached out to him years later with a Christmas card. Waiwaiole had run out of money at the end of his sophomore year of college. He was about to join the Marines when his former teacher, by then director of education for Fort Simcoe Job Corps, offered him a job as a residential counselor.
Job Corps, where low-
income youths ages 16-24 are taught trade skills to prepare for careers, opened near White Swan in 1966. In those early years, all the students were from Mississippi or Arkansas, Waiwaiole said.
He didn’t know anyone in White Swan other than the man who hired him. “I sort of got adopted by another person at the Job Corps center,” Waiwaiole said. “I guess I was kind of an orphan. I didn’t know anybody, didn’t really have a hometown. ... I never felt at home anywhere.
“(White Swan) was my hometown in a way. This family, not that many of them are still around. One of the daughters is a friend of mine still.”
Family members and friends in and around White Swan inspired him in writing the book, particularly the storyline of protagonist Eddie Clem and his longtime romantic interest.
“The guy who ‘adopted’ me ... his childhood sweetheart worked there, but they were married to other people,” Waiwaiole said. “It’s an unrequited love sort of thing. There’s a certain amount of tension around that. Their spouses didn’t like fact they worked together.
“Some things in it, people who have lived there a long time would recognize.”
After being drafted into the Army and serving in Vietnam, Waiwaiole returned and went back to college. He started writing “White Swan” in the 1970s, but shelved it as life cut into his writing time.
“At first, I was working in journalism. ... When I was doing that, I never had the time or energy to write fiction,” he said. “Eventually I went back into teaching, which is what I had been studying in college.”
At that point, Waiwaiole began writing crime fiction because that’s what he was reading. His first book was published in 2003, but “White Swan” remained unfinished as he worked with three publishers over the years and stayed in crime fiction.
The time finally felt right to
finish “White Swan,” Waiwaiole said. He completed it over several years between two other books publishing. His agent tried to sell “White Swan” for a long time, he said. Down & Out Books in Florida picked it up. The independent publisher also released “Dark Paradise.”
“I have gotten really good returns from people who have read it so far,” he said.