Several months into construction of the new home for Yakima Valley Libraries’ special collections, Terry Walker hoped to host a big opening party to show it off in a few more months.
That was August 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its first year. Though construction continued on the Northwest Reading Room while libraries were closed, the pandemic’s impact was inescapable. Walker, who is archives and special collections manager for the library system, had to wait to share the results of years of planning with the public.
On Tuesday the library system held a low-key grand opening of the Northwest Reading Room in the Yakima Central Library at 102 N. Third St. in Yakima. Because the pandemic continues, it involved small, invitation-only tours. Guests included Sara Jones, the Washington state librarian. She traveled from Tumwater with Sean Lanksbury, the state special collections librarian.
“This really matters to us,” Jones said. “We just wanted to see it and celebrate.”
Archives and special collections were housed in the central library’s basement for years. Walker wanted to make them more visible and accessible to the public by bringing everything upstairs. Construction began in November 2019 in space previously occupied by technical services and IT staff.
The reading room has about three times the basement space in square footage, Walker has said, with about four times the shelving space thanks to seven massive compact shelving units.
The main focus of the library’s archival materials is local and regional history from the territorial period through the mid-20th century. It includes the Relander Collection, which comprises approximately 60,000 pages of historical manuscripts, books, private papers, ephemera, maps, audiotapes, microfilm, periodicals, early newspapers and photographs. It’s named for Clifford C. “Click” Relander (1908-69), a native of Indiana who lived in Yakima from 1945-69.
The archival and special collections treasure trove includes yearbooks from Davis, Eisenhower, Mabton, Naches, Selah and Sunnyside high schools, along with some from Central Washington University, Washington State University and Yakima Valley Community College (now Yakima Valley College).
There are newspaper clippings dating back to the 1950s and bound print copies of several historical newspapers, along with Polk City Directories for Yakima County cities and towns dating back to 1903. There are materials related to the Valley’s transportation history and more than 4,000 maps.
The maps were a big draw Tuesday. After Walker provided a brief summary of what the Northwest Reading Room contains, Jones and Lanksbury joined the others near a cluster of big metal file cabinets containing some of those maps. Large rolled maps stand in bins next to the file cabinets.
Librarian Matt Kendall explained how the library system is the designated repository for certain Yakima County maps. He and Walker also highlighted the Sanborn Insurance Maps for Yakima and Union Gap. The maps, created with colored paper on heavy backing and featuring hand-written details, are a fascinating glimpse into the cities’ businesses, houses and other structures.
They’re a prime example of why research destinations like the Northwest Reading Room are so important.
“Research matters and getting to the truth as we can determine it is really worth the effort,” Jones said. “A public library has lots of ways of be pulled (financially), and it takes the leaders to say our history matters.”
