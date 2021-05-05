After helping stock Yakima Valley food bank shelves for three decades, Northwest Harvest is about to dramatically expand its presence here.
The regional nonprofit plans to build a new 20,000-square-foot distribution center and a 4,000-square-foot free community market in north Yakima.
“I think it’s good to have both those pieces,” said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. “There’s just a tremendous need that’s sometimes invisible.”
The project will be built on more than 10 acres on North 20th Avenue near Fruitvale Boulevard. It’s expected to bring about 40 full-time jobs paying livable wages, Northwest Harvest officials said.
On Wednesday, Northwest Harvest officials gathered with local officials and food bank supporters to unveil the project at the planned site.
Two large artist renderings of what the distribution center will look like served as a backdrop.
Esther Magasis, director of the Yakima County’s Department of Human Services, welcomed the project.
"I think it’s great — Northwest Harvest has been out here for years,” she said. “They’ve done stuff with that on the west side and I think it’s important to have these services here.”
Free market
The free market will resemble one currently operating in Seattle. There, people shop free for food. Staff is on hand to help customers and explain where the food comes from and ways it can be prepared, Reynolds said.
“You walk in, you won’t need to provide identification or proof you’re low-income,” he said. “You come in like a shopper.”
He said customers may be asked to limit their take of some items to assure there's enough for everyone. For example, people may be asked to limit themselves to two whole chickens per family, he said.
Those who come into the Seattle store have been really good about that because they know what it means to struggle, he said.
“We find that works really well,” Reynolds said.
Ken Trainor, director of food operations for nonprofit Sunrise Outreach, likes the idea of a free store where those seeking help are treated like customers.
“They’re wonderful, they really are,” Trainor said. “It brings a lot more humanity to the process.”
Reynolds said he doesn’t see the store competing with other food banks. He said the store model may be what food banks become.
“I see this as another option as what this might look like in the future," Reynolds said.
Trainor, who oversees food banks across the valley, isn’t worried about any impacts the store may have on area food banks.
He said the store will be meeting a need and that’s more important than anything else.
“Our business is to go out of business, to end hunger — the same as Northwest Harvest,” Trainor said.
Distribution center
The plan is to build the market facing Fruitvale Boulevard with the distribution center behind it, said Wayne Shorter, chief operating officer for Northwest Harvest.
“It’s right in the backyard,” he said, explaining the distribution center will regularly stock the store.
The distribution center will feature movable towering racks that can be easily arranged for food storage as needed. There will enough freezer space for 5,000 pallets of food. A semi-trailer typically holds 25 to 30 pallets of food.
Northwest Harvest currently operates a distribution center in Yakima at 911 S. Third St. That one serves 65 hunger relief programs and up to 17 schools in nine central Washington counties.
The new one will serve all 39 counties in the state. There will be delivery and receiving docks and an area for local organizations to pick up food with their own trucks, Shorter said.
Food supply also will be displayed online and orders will be filled anywhere between 24 and 48 hours, he said.
“This isn’t the biggest building I have been at, but the functionality is going to be great,” he said.
The center will be the hub serving the entire state.
Trainor said that will benefit the valley because much of the food given to Northwest Harvest is grown or raised here.
Now, food raised and grown here is sent to Kent, where it’s processed, packaged and brought back, he said.
“Having the hub here, the food’s going to be fresher for the Yakima Valley,” Trainor said. “I think the Yakima Valley will see more of a variety of food than it has in the past.”
Construction of the distribution center is expected to be complete by late 2022, with the store operating in early 2023, Shorter said.