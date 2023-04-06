Northwest Harvest welcomed community members to the new Fruitvale Community Market in Yakima with a celebration on Tuesday.
A crowd of community members wove between food vendors who made tacos, hot dogs and funnel cake at the market's grand opening. An art station was set up for kids and 10 community organizations offered resources and information.
“It’s just kind of a block party atmosphere,” said Laura Perez Hamilton, Northwest Harvest's chief advancement officer.
The 4,000-square-foot community market offers free food in a supermarket-like environment for Yakima residents. It is open noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesdays. The market is between 18th and 20th avenues on Fruitvale Boulevard.
It will complement Northwest Harvest’s enormous food distribution center that sits just behind it on J Street.
Northwest Harvest works with more than 400 groups, including meal programs and schools, to deliver nutritious food to communities that need it.
How it works
Yakima residents can come to the Fruitvale Community Market, share their name and the size of their household and receive a basket or cart to collect groceries. Volunteers and staff will bag food items as guests leave and make sure the shelves are stocked.
The only difference from a regular shopping experience is that people do not have to pay, said Perez Hamilton. The Fruitvale location will be operated in a similar way to Northwest Harvest’s first community market in Seattle.
Food insecurity can be stigmatizing, said Perez Hamilton. Northwest Harvest hopes that creating a low-barrier experience that offers choices to guests will increase food accessibility.
Northwest Harvest built the market near its new 200,000-square-foot distribution center, which opened at the beginning of the year. The distribution center will help store produce and other food items and then distribute them to the market and other food banks in Central Washington.
Guests at the community market will have access to staples like greens, rice, pasta, dairy items, bread, proteins and beans year-around, along with locally grown, seasonal produce. Northwest Harvest staff worked to identify culturally relevant foods for the local community and will offer onions, cilantro, tomatillos and masa on the market’s shelves.
The Fruitvale Community Market will be directly and regularly supplied from the distribution center so residents do not have to worry about items running out. Shelves will be filled throughout the day.
“We will have food restocked continuously,” said CEO Thomas Reynolds.
Reynolds added that much of the food is locally sourced. He acknowledged those in the Yakima Valley who contributed food, including growers, Yakama Nation Produce, Tree Top and Rotary club members.
During certain periods of the year, Northwest Harvest will trade produce with nonprofits in other parts of the country to increase the amount of fresh produce available during off-seasons.
Welcoming the community
Perez Hamilton said the event spreads awareness for the market and encourages community members to take advantage of the resources and food available.
Many residents said they came for the food trucks but were interested in the market.
Ida, a Yakima resident who lives nearby and didn't want to share her last name, said she came to see what the event was about. Lots of food can go to waste, she added, and she plans to take advantage of the market.
“It looks like a nice way to get a lot of fresh produce,” she said.
Jeanette and Lionel Martinez heard about the event through a family member who works for Northwest Harvest. They said they might not use the market immediately, but it is nice to know it is available.
“They don’t ask questions,” said Lionel Martinez, “You can just walk in.”
Jeanette Martinez said she told other community members, who were planning on coming to the market.
“I think it’s really good,” she said.
Staff at other local organizations set up tables at the event to share resources and information. Many said they would direct clients to the market. Jonathan Escamilla works at WorkSource, a group that supports people in their job search. He said he would point people to Northwest Harvest. Maria Leingang, a coordinator at Catholic Charities, planned to do the same.
Resource room
Another part of the community market will be the resource room, a space open to community organizations that want to offer events or resources to community members.
At Northwest Harvest’s community market in Seattle, uses range from health screenings and COVID-19 vaccination clinics to holiday pet portraits for houseless community members.
Reynolds said Yakima-based organizations will be able to use the room as they see fit.
“We see this space as a platform, but we are not the programmers,” he said, “We don’t decide for the community.”
The space has room for 10-15 people and gives community members an opportunity to access food and additional resources at the same time and in the same place. Increasing convenience can increase access to and usage of resources, Perez Hamilton said.
Almost a dozen nonprofits and local groups attended the opening event on Tuesday.
“Many of the community organizations here will have an opportunity to come in and offer their services,” Perez Hamilton said.
Community organizations who attended the afternoon event said they would be interested in using the resource room.
David Castaneda of the Northwest Justice Project said the space could be used to connect low-income Yakima residents to legal resources. Representatives of Catholic Charities hoped to learn more about the resource room and connect with families who use the market.
Valencia Johnson and Julia Cortina, community health workers and outreach and enrollment specialists at Yakima Neighborhood Health, said they planned to host workshops on the Working Family Tax Credit and housing opportunities, among other resources, and possibly bring their mobile showers to the site.
Interested groups can reach out to the community market’s manager, Jose Torres. Northwest Harvest wants the resource room to be accessible for community members and organizations alike.
Ears to the ground
Northwest Harvest has tried to base its work in the neighborhood around the market and had community listening sessions between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022 to determine the best times to be open and the types of foods people wanted.
Community Market Network Manager Jacob Sperati led the initial outreach efforts. He said Northwest Harvest communicated with local food banks to find times when other places to access food might not be open.
Northwest Harvest focused on “hearing what would serve the community the best,” Sperati said, to get “the most amount of feedback in the broadest way.”
During outreach, Northwest Harvest identified culturally relevant foods.
Sperati said Northwest Harvest also prioritized evening hours, as many residents need access to food after leaving work. Afternoon and evening openings could be difficult to find at other food banks, he said.
Northwest Harvest will continue to evaluate and listen to feedback as the community market operates.
“What do you get? What do you need? What is relevant to you?” Sperati said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.