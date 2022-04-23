Northwest Harvest is calling on the philanthropic community statewide to help support its most recent project, a massive food distribution center and free store being built in Yakima.
Construction on a 200,000-square-foot distribution center and a 4,000-square-foot store is underway on a 10-acre site at Fruitvale Boulevard and 20th Avenue — a $36.4 million project.
Now Northwest Harvest is launching its effort to raise $15.4 million of that. The regional nonprofit food-bank supplier made the announcement at the construction site Friday night.
“The Yakima Valley plays a unique role in feeding our state, and it is our hope that this investment will enrich the Valley’s ecosystem of small farmers and growers, address health and hunger disparities, and create new opportunities for every person who lives in the region,” said Northwest Harvest Chief Advancement Officer Laura Perez Hamilton.
The project will double Northwest’s food distribution statewide and offer those in need a free store.
Donations can be made online.
