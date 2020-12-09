A glimpse of The Northern Lights may be visible from Central Washington Wednesday after a solar flare burst a few days ago, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a multi-day solar storm that's expected peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning, glowing throughout rural Washington.
In Yakima, the NWS recommends finding a ridgetop above the fog to see the lights, to the north and west of Blue Mountains.
"Find a dark spot with low light pollution away from the city, closer to midnight when the skies and clearer and the chances of fog are low," said Roger Cloutier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
