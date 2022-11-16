Heartlinks will host "Grief and the Holidays" workshops Dec. 7-9 in Prosser, Sunnyside and Yakima for anyone grieving the death of a loved during the holiday season. They are free and open to the public.
The 90-minute workshops will offer tools to help those who are grieving get through holiday events.
Heartlinks provides hospice, supportive and grief care services for Benton and Yakima counties. No RSVP is required to attend any of Heartlinks’ support groups and workshops. To learn more, visit www.heartlinkshospice.org or call 509-837-1676.
Grief and the holidays workshops are set for:
• Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 5 S. Naches Ave., Yakima
• Dec. 8, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Prosser Community Center, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser
• Dec. 9, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Sunnyside Senior Citizen Center, 1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside
Monthly Heartlinks grief support groups:
• Yakima — Dec. 8 and Jan. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m., Fieldstone Memory Care, 4120 Englewood Ave.
• Prosser — Dec. 13 and Jan. 10, 1 to 2 p.m., Prosser Community Center, 1231 Dudley Ave.
• Grandview — Dec. 15 and Jan. 19, 3 to 4 p.m., Heartlinks Grandview Office, 204 W. 2nd St.
• Grandview — Dec. 20 and Jan. 17, 10 to 11 a.m., Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way
