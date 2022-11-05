In the 2022 Washington primary election in August, 12% of registered voters with Spanish surnames cast their ballot in Yakima County. In the 2021 general election, that number was just 13%.
Those turnout rates have motivated local organizations to increase outreach and education in the Latino community. Workers and volunteers with groups like Poder Latinx, OneAmerica, La Casa Hogar and the Latino Community Fund have spent the fall knocking on doors, running phone banks and answering questions about how to vote.
“The electoral work we’ve been doing started the day after the election last year,” said Audel Ramirez, a community organizer for OneAmerica. “A lot of organizations have been encouraging Latinos to vote.”
After the 2021 election, Ramirez spent time knocking on doors and surveying community members to understand why turnout was low.
Voter eligibility
One roadblock Ramirez encountered was that many Latinos in Yakima County are not eligible to vote. Community members might not be citizens, or they might not be registered.
According to recent U.S. Census data, Latinos make up more than 50% of the county’s population. In Yakima County, voters with Spanish surnames — a population that can be used to track voting in the Latino community — made up only 26% of the total ballots issued.
Organizers at La Casa Hogar have been working at every step of this process for years. The nonprofit hosts citizenship classes, where teachers emphasize the importance of voting throughout the year.
“Within our citizenship program, we offer a lot of information and education around the election system in this state,” said Magaly Solis, executive director of La Casa Hogar. “We ensure that the students have the information about the power that their vote has and the impact that it creates.”
La Casa Hogar organizers helped new voters register up until online and by-mail registration closed on Oct. 31. Staff call community members, asking if they are registered to vote or have voted, and offer virtual or in-person, nonpartisan assistance.
Interested community members can still register to vote in this election, but they must do so by Tuesday at 8 p.m. in person at 128 N. Second St., Room 17, at the courthouse in downtown Yakima. On Election Day, the Yakima County Auditor’s Office also will have a voting center at the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Sunnyside to provide assistance.
Other community organizations pursued similar efforts; Poder Latinx hosted an informational event on Oct. 28. Organizers stress that these events and their efforts are not on behalf of any political party, ideology or candidate.
“Our work is nonpartisan. We don’t tell them who to vote for, just to get out and vote,” said Mark Figueroa, a Poder Latinx organizer based in Tri-Cities.
“We’re helping people with the mechanics of voting, not telling them what to write down,” Ramirez of OneAmerica said.
Education
Ramirez added that education has been a focus for people who are registered to vote. Advocates throughout the Yakima area have said that some people are surprised to find out an election is happening this year. It can be difficult for community members to access information about candidates or policies, especially if they need it in Spanish.
“There is no place locally that people turn to for information,” Ramirez said.
Local organizations are trying to fill that gap. Ramirez said he spends a lot of time talking people through the voter guide.
Consuelo Rodríguez, who has directed La Casa Hogar’s voting outreach efforts, said the organization has also worked with Radio KDNA in Granger to inform residents and let them know where they can seek assistance.
One of the most important steps in the vote-by-mail process is making sure ballots are filled out correctly. Rodríguez said that voters can struggle with the vocabulary used in ballots, even if it’s in their native language. She added that some are unsure what to do when there’s an unopposed candidate or think they must fill out the entire ballot or only want to fill out a part of it.
“There are people that don’t know how to read, or it takes them more time to read it,” Rodríguez said in Spanish. “We also try to get them to understand that the ballot is extensive and there are important local elections.”
La Casa Hogar is open at 106 S. Sixth St. in Yakima and offers free voter assistance.
The Latino Community Fund, Poder Latinx, OneAmerica and other groups are putting on a ballot party from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Henry Beauchamp Center, 1211 S. Seventh St., in Yakima with food, music and voting information.
Renato Mendoza, Poder Latinx’s Washington state director, has been canvassing daily with a group of volunteers since September. He goes door to door with a pile of voter guides, confronting misunderstandings. Mendoza said that people want to be informed, vote and be a part of the system.
Ramirez of OneAmerica agreed.
“People who have that understanding feel more eager,” Ramirez said. “A lot of it has to do with that general understanding of the voting process.”
Sign those ballots
The final step — signing ballots — also merits attention.
“It’s a very easy step, but a lot of people forget to sign their ballots,” said Giovanni Severino, a youth campaign organizer for the Latino Community Fund.
Severino focuses on making sure signatures are present and correspond with those on voters’ drivers licenses or other official forms.
Severino added that Latino community members’ ballots are rejected at higher rates. A 2021 report from InvestigateWest indicated that in eight Washington counties, including Yakima, voters with Hispanic-sounding last names were almost four times more likely to have their signature rejected.
Why voting matters
Latino representation has been the focus of two recent voting rights lawsuits in the Yakima Valley. The city of Yakima and the county changed voting procedures and districts as a result.
Voting advocates are still working toward greater representation.
“I believe it’s important to assert our voice, to have greater representation,” Rodríguez of La Casa Hogar said. “Our community needs services to be able to assert their vote because they’re finding many challenges.”
Mendoza, who grew up in Yakima, said that Poder Latinx’s goal is to engage a new Latino electorate and help local leaders represent the people living in Yakima.
Ramirez has been working on voter turnout all year for OneAmerica. He doesn’t plan on stopping.
“My work for the next election will start on the ninth,” he said. “It’s really going to have to be a perennial issue.”
