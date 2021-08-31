Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, the Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association has rescheduled its Noche de Agave tequila tasting and dinner.
Noche de Agave was planned for Sept. 11 at the Yakima Valley Museum in Yakima, but the association's board of directors moved the event to February 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tickets purchased for Noche de Agave will be honored in February or the association will issue refunds. For more information, visit www.yakimamorelia.org, the association's Facebook page or call 509-945-7665.