Yakima will be a little less vibrant after well-liked champion of local music Dan Craig died April 1.
Known for bringing some of the coolest bands to Yakima and cheering on small artists, Craig left a hole in the local music scene that will not be easily filled, friends and collaborators said.
Craig spent several years in the mid- to late 2000s as the music booker for Yakima Sports Center. He also helped book bands to perform at Franklin Park’s summer concert series. And as a musician and a friend, he collaborated with artists in Yakima and beyond.
Craig also operated Precision Optical and Yakima Sunglasses, where he was a familiar face for those in search of fashionable frames. Close friend and musician Frank Ron Garcia worked with him at the shop. He described Craig as deeply generous, willing to help people out, even if it meant taking a loss himself.
“He was a rare, truly good guy in a lot of ways,” Garcia said. “Yakima, I think, is a little less now.”
Craig died at age 58 at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital of what had been ongoing health issues, his family said.
A titan of local music
For years, Craig worked tirelessly to bring hip musical acts to Yakima, a modest market that may have otherwise been overlooked. In his role as booker for the Sports Center and summer concerts, he exposed countless Yakima residents to high quality live music.
“There have not been many people who have had more of an impact on (the Yakima music scene) than Dan did,” said Pat Muir, a longtime local entertainment journalist, who covered many of the musicians Craig brought to town. Muir frequently sang the praises of Craig’s talents and musical taste in his articles.
Craig wrote a music column for the Yakima Herald-Republic’s On magazine.
Muir described the bands Craig brought over as ones that may not have been household names, but that were prominent figures in the artsy scene of the Pacific Northwest. That included acts like Travis Morrison, Hillstomp and Chuck Prophet, who Garcia said was one of Craig’s favorites.
Former Yakima Sports Center owner Eric Phillips recalled that people would line up to get in and enjoy the acts that Craig booked. Several people who knew and worked with him said Craig was responsible for keeping the Yakima music scene alive and thriving in the 2000s. His ability to cultivate culture was a tough act to follow.
“Nobody’s done it since,” Phillips said.
But Craig was a music lover, not a music snob. He would champion small artists, early-career musicians or music that might have been too mainstream to be truly “cool.” Muir recalled Craig telling him that there is good music and bad music and that he liked both.
Musician Mark Pickerel of Ellensburg said one of the first things he noticed about Craig was he was one of the first people to get to the gig and one of the last to leave, a rarity among bookers and promoters. Some promoters essentially leave artists to fend for themselves at gigs, which can make it difficult to focus on performing.
But Craig seemed to take a lot of enjoyment in watching artists grow. Pickerel said people like Craig, who truly care about the music and approach it with pure intentions, are rare, but can mean the world to up-and-coming-artists.
“I’ll be forever grateful to him,” he said.
Craig was also a talented musician himself and released two albums through his musical project Quakers on Probation.
Local musician Bart Roderick met Craig when he came in to take some songwriting lessons. But it was clear that Craig was already a skilled musician and writer. They ended up collaborating throughout the years, including on a Quakers on Probation album.
Roderick said Craig was easy to work with, with his thoughtful nature and sense of humor. And he always wanted to get the music right.
Friend, father, family man
Part of Craig’s success in the local music scene came from his ability to cultivate strong relationships. He enjoyed connecting people with each other, said musician and friend Graig Markel.
Roderick said he was taken aback by the sheer volume of people who spoke up on social media to express their sadness at Craig’s passing. He hadn’t realized just how many people Craig had touched through his work in music.
Craig approached life with a generosity of spirit that Garcia said is hard to find in people. He often checked up on his friends and made sure to take care of his family too.
In an email, Craig’s widow, Angie Lyden, said Craig was a proud father to sons Phillip and Daniel. He also embraced his role as a grandfather and would enthusiastically send photos of his grandchild to his friends.
She also described him as a loving husband. One of her favorite memories was their wedding day in 2019. Instead of a traditional speech for their vows, he sang her a song.
Lyden said his family will organize a celebration of life for Craig this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.