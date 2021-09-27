One of Yakima’s four Taco Bell restaurants has been remodeled, and the process is beginning at another location.
The Taco Bell at 716 E. Yakima Ave. closed in May for remodeling and reopened last week, a manger told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
With that restaurant completed, remodeling has begun at the Taco Bell at 1602 W. Nob Hill Blvd. It should be completed within 8-12 weeks.
