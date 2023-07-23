The Nob Hill Boulevard-72nd Avenue intersection in the West Valley will be closed overnight during the next two weeks for a water line replacement project.
Closures will be 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays during the weeks of July 23 and July 30, the city of Yakima reported in a news release. The project is expected to be complete by the morning of Friday, Aug. 4.
The closures will allow crews from Nob Hill Water Association to replace aging water lines at the intersection.
Access to properties in the project area will be maintained as best as possible.
The schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure and emergencies, the city reported. During the project, traffic delays in the area are likely to occur. Drivers should use alternate routes until project completion.
Drivers are reminded the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the city of Yakima is 20 mph.
Further information on the project is available by contacting Dustin Yates, Nob Hill Water Association water system engineer, at 509-966-0272 or dustin@nobhillwater.org.
Powerhouse Road sidewalk project
Powerhouse Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 25-28, between Englewood and North 26th avenues.
This is the second week the closure will take place, and it may be extended an additional two weeks as crews complete the sidewalk project, the city of Yakima said.
The project is funded through the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program.
For more information, contact Acting Construction Supervisor Dana Kallevig at 509-249-6813.
