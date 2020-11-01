Nobody needs to tell the people who rely on Noah’s Ark just how cold overnight temperatures have been — they know.
The shelter at 117 E. Second St. in Wapato has been closed since early August. City officials ordered it temporarily closed, citing a high number of police calls and violence there.
The shelter sleeps anywhere from 25 to 30 people a night and feeds upward of 70 individuals a day, shelter officials said.
Now shelter officials are seeking the public’s help to keep those living on the streets warm.
Warm clothes, blankets and pre-cooked meals are sought to help shelter residents who have been camping out in a nearby parking lot and makeshift sites in fields near the Yakima River just outside of town. Donations can be made directly at the shelter during the day or by calling 509-907-4209 or 509-907-1385.
Shelter officials hope to have Noah’s Ark reopened soon, possibly within days.
A handful of shelter residents have been staying in the shelter’s parking lot. Others have taken up refuge in makeshift encampments in nearby fields and along the Yakima River.
Shelter operations director Shealynn Reuther says it’s hard to see them living that way.
“It’s heart-wrenching to pull up and see them,” she said. “We have elders sleeping under a tree. It’s getting cold out there at night and all we can do is bring them food and water.”
Shelter improvements
The shelter has undergone a face-lift. There’s a new entrance that includes a buzz-in security door, metal detector and new interior and exterior lighting.
A security officer will be on site from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily in addition to the eight staff members running the operation, according to shelter president Alan Harris.
On Friday, the city’s inspector and police Chief Nolan Wentz walked through the shelter to examine the safety upgrades.
“They’ve done a lot,” Wentz said. “We just wanted to make sure there was some way to control the safety and security.”
A single glass-door entrance has been replaced with a foyer equipped with two sets of security doors and a metal detector between them.
Wentz said it’s a huge improvement.
“Before, it was just like a saloon in the Wild West,” he said of the single glass door there previous to the renovation. “I think for the safety and security for the people here, it’s leaps and bounds from what they had before.”
New windows have been installed as well. A bathroom has been retrofitted for handicapped access and the shelter has been repainted inside and out.
Other upgrades include new metal-frame beds with anti-pest mattresses and laundry facilities. A new freezer will be installed soon when a sealant will be applied to freshly painted floors, Harris said.
Grants and donations are making it happen, he said.
The shelter received grants from the Yakama Nation Housing Authority and Yakima County — $100,000 each — and a two-year $50,000 state grant.
Two of the grants are reimbursement grants, meaning projects for that amount had to be completed before receiving the money. Donors helped provide the upfront funds, Harris said.
He hopes to have all the work done in the next few days, with an opening to follow soon.
Shelter residents
Since the shelter’s closure, residents have been scattered.
Shelter staff and Campbell Farms — a youth camp outside of town — have been bringing food and water to the homeless.
Some are living in fields along the outskirts of town. A handful have stayed in the shelter’s parking area.
Reginald Whitefoot has been staying in the parking lot since the shelter closed. On Friday, he sat next to the building wrapped in an old blanket.
“It’s not like it’s been raining or snowing or something,” he said.
Shelter staff continue to show up, making meals and handing them out to the needy.
“They’ve been alright, giving us food, water, and snacks,” Whitefoot said.
About noon Friday, Reuther and staff member Tabitha Rowe took hot dogs they prepared in the shelter’s kitchen to people outside.
Dionna Bennett, who is doing outreach for the farm, took meals to the homeless as well Friday. Meals included hamburger, gravy, mashed potatoes, a biscuit, an orange and milk.
Bennett has been taking meals to the makeshift campsites along the river and in fields.
People are suffering out there, she said.
“They’re struggling, especially now that it’s so cold,” she said. “A lot of them are sleeping in the sun wherever they can because it’s so cold. They won’t get up to get food, so we take it right to them.”
She estimates feeding more than 50 people a day.
“They need blankets, they need sleeping bags, tents, whatever people can donate,” Bennett said. “It’s cold.”