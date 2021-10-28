On Wednesday evening, about a half-dozen people experiencing homelessness waited outside Noah’s Ark in Wapato for a meal.
Dinner is usually served between 5 and 6 p.m., when the shelter opens for service. A funding shortfall has kept the shelter closed during the day for the past month.
That’s about to change, thanks to financial help from Yakima County, the Yakama Nation and the community.
On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners approved a $100,000 emergency grant from the state that will allow the shelter to return to operating during daytime hours.
“It’s very important to keep Noah’s Ark open all day, as they are the only shelter operating currently in Wapato,” said Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde, also head of the county’s homeless committee.
The Yakama Nation’s Housing Authority also awarded the shelter a $66,000 CARES grant that will help pay for COVID-19 screening and other supplies, food, clothing as well as tents and cots to be used for quarantine in the event of an outbreak. Wapato is on the Yakama reservation.
Community members also pitched in $25,000.
The shelter plans to resume daytime hours on Nov. 1, said operations manager Shealynn Reuther.
She’s happy the shelter will return to daytime operations before winter arrives.
“A special thanks to the community, the county and the Yakama Nation for their support,” she said.
The shelter was established in 2007 when advocates became tired of seeing homeless people freeze to death in the winter or suffer heat exhaustion in the summer.
Wednesday evening, 31-year-old Christian Whitekiller spooned macaroni, beans and corn onto disposable plates and handed them out to those who came into the shelter.
She’s been at the shelter since completing substance abuse treatment three weeks ago and finds solace in helping out.
“It just feels good to contribute,” she said.
Funding issues
The shelter ran into funding problems after the city required it to install more security measures last year because of violence there, including a stabbing.
A new security entrance was installed with a metal detector, and security officers and case managers were hired.
That drove the shelter’s annual $180,000 operating budget to about $500,000, shelter President Alan Harris said.
The shelter did receive additional funding but had a shortfall of nearly $70,000 this year, he said.
That forced the shelter last month to limit operations to about 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., and cut back on outreach and case management.
Reuther has split her duties, handling operations and case management while outreach coordinator Megan Papuzza has been getting lunches out to those on the streets during the day.
The recent grants the shelter received are reimbursement grants, meaning the shelter has to first spend its own money on services and seek reimbursement, Harris said.
The grants help buy some time for the shelter’s board of directors to seek long term funding sources, he said.
“That’s the board’s biggest challenge right now, is to look at the first quarter of next year and see what grants we can apply for,” Harris said. “Our budget right now is at the point that we need to go after large grants. That’s the direction we are going now.”
Daytime services
Case management, which is part of daytime services, includes connecting people to medical, housing and work services as well as shelter from the cold.
The shelter hopes bring back a full-time case manager and improve outreach services, Harris said.
Shelter resident Larry Gramps, 63, said he’s been making good use of his time during the day when the shelter is closed.
“Just been trying to stay busy helping people out,” he said as he ate. “Actually, it was a great day today. Weather was nice. I got out and walked around a little bit.”
Papuzza said having the shelter open again during the day will help her better track and connect with those in need.
There are seven people sleeping at the shelter with disabilities. During dinner Wednesday night, two men and a woman limped through the dining area to get their food. They had difficulty walking.
“I think it’s hard,” Papuzza said. “I worry about them during the day because I don’t have contact with them regularly.”
She said the shelter is busy during the holiday season, with anywhere from 75 to 110 people coming through daily.
Reuther said the shelter plans to have its annual holiday dinner this year.
“I’m postponing my family Thanksgiving so I can work and serve these guys,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.