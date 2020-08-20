Noah’s Ark homeless shelter in Wapato received a financial boost in federal CARES Act funds that may help pay for some of the safety upgrades required by the city to reopen.
CARES Act funds are awarded to agencies whose services have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yakama Nation Housing Authority secured a $100,000 grant for the shelter at 117 Second St. The grant was among more than $500,000 in CARES Act funds the housing authority distributed to related agencies on Wednesday.
Noah’s Ark was temporarily shut down by the city on Aug. 6. City officials cited public safety issues at the facility for the closure. Since spring, two people had been stabbed and another person was shot at the shelter.
The low-barrier shelter sleeps more than 30 people a night and provides meals and other services to the area’s most needy, even if they aren’t sober.
The city has ordered the shelter to install a security entrance with a buzz-in door, improve exterior lighting and employ security officers before it can reopen.
Shelter president Alan Harris expressed gratitude when the grant was announced during a housing authority news conference at the Apas Goudy Community Center in Wapato.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Harris told housing authority officials.
He explained the projects underway to improve the safety of the shelter and how the grant will help.
“What we’re going through right now is a rebirth. It’s a rebirth that’s going to make it even better than it was before,” Harris said.
Yakama Nation officials had said they would seek help for the shelter that helps many tribal members as well as people from the broader community. Wapato is on the Yakama reservation.
Work underway
Just a few blocks away from the community center, two men worked on building a new entrance to the shelter.
James Tsoodle, the contractor heading the work, explained how the entrance will be expanded to include a metal detector, a buzz-in door and an office. Glass windows will be replaced with safety glass, he said.
The new entryway will allow better screening of people coming into the shelter, and their temperatures will be taken, Harris said.
“It’s going to be a huge improvement that’s going to keep our people safer,” he said.
Tsoodle walked a Yakima Herald-Republic reporter and photographer through the shelter, pointing to tiles that will be replaced in a bathroom, where a shower will be installed, an extra toilet removed, all done to enable social distancing and improve overall safety.
The CARES Act grant won’t cover all the upgrades, only those that are needed to combat the virus, Harris said.
The grant is a reimbursement grant, meaning the shelter has to fund and complete projects before receiving the funds. The shelter received a similar $100,000 grant from the state.
The shelter — which operates on a shoestring budget — began a campaign in December to raise money for the fixes, and about 90% of the cost has been raised, Harris said.
The shelter spoke to the city at that time, and agreed to make the fixes, he said.
The city has been supportive of the shelter’s recent efforts and even offered to install a temporary fence around the shelter’s parking lot while construction is underway, Harris said.
The improvements should be complete within a couple of weeks but a reopening date has yet to be determined, he said.
“At the end of next week, I’m hoping that everything will be in place so that we can approach the city on a definitive opening date,” Harris said.
Other grants
Noah’s Ark was one of five entities to receive CARES Act grants through the housing authority on Wednesday.
A behavioral health program and an emergency housing assistance program, both subsidiaries of the housing authority, also received grants in the amounts of $116,782 and $100,000 respectively.
The behavioral health program plans to use the funds to establish a video conferencing platform for those in need of services. People willing to share their stories of healing and recovery will be invited to reach out to those suffering via video conferencing.
Many people on the reservation are experiencing anxiety and feeling isolated since the pandemic took hold, and are struggling emotionally, said Elena Basset, interim executive director of the housing authority.
“A lot of people here hold so much in — they need to talk,” she said.
The nonprofit Peacekeeper Society, which has been delivering food, personal protective equipment and other supplies to agencies and residents on the reservation also received a $100,000 grant as well as the Village of Hope, the housing authority’s homeless program.
The Peacekeepers will use the funds to buy a large storage freezer and a freezer truck so fresh foods can be stored and delivered to those in need, said group organizer Mike Sekaquaptewa.
The Village of Hope will use the grant to buy food, more mattresses, personal protective equipment and case management software.