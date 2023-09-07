Union Gap fire

Part of Ahtanum Ridge near Fullbright Park in Union Gap was blackened by a brush fire, as pictured Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No structures were damaged and no one was hurt in a three-alarm fire that prompted evacuations in the Union Gap area Wednesday night.

The 11-acre fire burned right up to the edge of Fullbright Park and the Central Washington Agricultural Museum. No structures were damaged, said Tony Miller of Yakima Valley Emergency Management.

A Level 3 (go now) evacuation notice was issued for Leisure Hill mobile home park, and Eagle Crest was at a Level 2 notice. The notices were lifted by about 10 p.m.

Firefighters from the Upper Valley, Lower Valley and Kittitas County responded. The fire started at 6:43 p.m., and most fire districts demobilized by 11 p.m.

Yakima fire crews stayed overnight and into Thursday morning for mop-up.

The cause is under investigation.

