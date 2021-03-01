It’s no secret that scarce supply of the COVID-19 vaccination has led to stringent guidelines allowing the most vulnerable to be vaccinated first.
Those are health care workers, first responders, long-term care center residents and staff, people over 65 as well as people over 50 living in multi-generational households.
But not everyone who is vaccinated meets those state guidelines and there’s a reason. Sometimes people eligible in the next phase are vaccinated on short notice to fill slots left empty by no-shows.
A vaccination site recently hosted by the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic at Toppenish Middle School serves as an example. There, a teacher under age 65 received a vaccination because someone who met the current guidelines failed to show.
If there are no shows, the clinic will vaccinate those next in line to assure all the doses are used, said Gina Adrien, the clinic’s senior vice president of external affairs.
The clinic established the contingency plan with the Yakima Health District and state the Department of Health to assure doses are not wasted, she said.
State Department of Health officials in the past have said providers must exhaust their allocation of doses within a week. If not, their allocations are reduced.
However, that doesn’t mean that anyone can show up to a site and get vaccinated, Adrien said.
“We don’t want a single dose to go to waste, but we also don’t want pandemonium that everyone is going to get vaccinated,” she said.
The clinic estimated vaccinating 900 people that day, and a majority of them had pre-registered, according to clinic spokeswoman Amber Betts.
The clinic also hosted vaccination sites through the weekend at the Yakima convention center. The vaccination sites were held because the clinic had received an additional 3,100 initial doses from the federal Health Resources and Service Administration program.
Astria Health also held vaccination sites last weekend – one at the Valley Mall in Union Gap and another at Radio KDNA in Granger.
The number of people vaccinated by Astria wasn’t available Monday. Calls and an email to Astria seeking that information weren’t immediately returned.
Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator with the health district, said his office is working on compiling the weekly numbers of vaccination administered. Those numbers are usually released late Tuesday.
He said Yakima County continues to see an increase in the number of doses provided and they are being administered in timely fashion.
“Our local health care partners continue doing a phenomenal job at pushing out doses as soon as they receive them,” he said.
When the county will move into the next phase of vaccinations remains unclear, Johnson said.
“Yakima County will move to the next phase when the entire state moves,” he said. “Though we do not know exactly when that will be, we continue to vaccinate as many people under the current phases as we can in preparation to moving into (the next phase).”