Post offices in Yakima County aren’t slated for layoffs or closures, though operations changes are in the works in Central Washington.
A spokesman for the postal service said the changes shouldn’t be noticeable for customers, and election mailings won’t be affected.
The postal service has lost more than $2 billion since March from declined mail volume, leading to operational changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
DeJoy said those changes would include a hiring freeze and a request to allow future, voluntary early retirement for nonunion workers. The Associated Press reported in late July that other changes under consideration included closing down post offices across the country.
But that won’t be the case for postal workers in Yakima County, said Ernie Swanson, a spokesman with USPS-Washington.
“Right now, there are no announced facility or personnel changes planned in the local area,” Swanson said.
Operational changes
A letter last month from Ken Messinger, the senior plant manager for USPS-Seattle, to union presidents noted that existing letter and flat volumes were continuing to decline at “an unprecedented pace.” Flats are magazines or large envelopes. The letter added that an agency review had determined there were “insufficient volumes” of mail for the existing workforce.
What that meant for workers, the letter continued, was the mail flow from operations in Tacoma, Yakima, and Wenatchee would be absorbed into either Seattle or Spokane operations, starting around Aug. 5.
“It is anticipated that there will be no impacts at this time to the number of existing employees,” the letter said.
Swanson said the change for outgoing mail for Eastern Washington involves a move to a high-speed, cutting edge process that will allow mailers better visibility, service and reliability.
“The change will be seamless to the customer,” he said.
An Aug. 10 article in the Spokesman-Review also cited the letter from Messinger, as well as a second document that reported sorting machines would be removed from Yakima on Aug. 22. Don Sneesby, president of the local union of the National Postal Mail handlers that covers Washington and Alaska, told the Spokesman-Review that the machinery moves could force workers to relocate or change roles.
“My concerns are the livelihood of my mail handlers in those places,” Sneesby said. “I’m also concerned about service. The further they degrade service, the lower people will value it.”
John Michael Wald, president of the American Postal Workers Union Tri-Cities Area Local, told the Spokesman-Review there is reason to expect mailing delays when letter and flat processing stops in Wenatchee, Yakima and Tacoma, based on past consolidations.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican who represents Central Washington in Congress, said decreases in operations throughout Central Washington have meant delays for customers since he was elected to office. The changes haven’t affected Washington state’s mail-in voting, he added.
“My office has worked with hundreds of constituents who have had difficulties receiving their mail in a timely fashion, or even at all,” he said. “This is not a new problem, but we have been able to successfully conduct mail-in voting for the past several years.”
Newhouse said financial struggles for the post office aren’t new. He cosponsored the USPS Fairness Act, which would provide some financial relief to the agency by repealing requirements that USPS annually prepay future retirement health benefits.
“In Washington state, we rely on the USPS to securely deliver our ballots,” Newhouse said. “I know the postal workers in Central Washington take this responsibility very seriously, and I will do my due diligence to ensure they are able to efficiently do their jobs.”
What about elections?
DeJoy said the post office changes won’t slow down processing mail, including the surge of mail-in ballots anticipated for the November elections.
Swanson echoed that sentiment for Washington voters.
“The Postal Service is committed to delivering election mail in a timely manner, as we have had done for several decades in Washington,” Swanson said. “Nothing has changed in that regard.”
In Washington state, ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted. People can also drop ballots into the county’s red drop boxes before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Swanson encouraged voters to send ballots back at least one week prior to any state deadline to allow for postmarking, transportation and handling by election officials. He also said the post office coordinates with local and state elections officials.
“The post office’s financial situation won’t impact the ability to process and deliver election and political mail, including any volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Swanson said.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said Wednesday that his office has had no issues, including during the Aug. 4 primary election, which he said ran smoothly.
Ross thanked the postal workers in Yakima County for all their hard work.
“We were expecting a lag the day after the election,” he said. “But judging from the results, they worked really hard at getting the ballots to us as quickly as they could, which is appreciated.”
Ross said that a couple of years ago, Yakima County mail was routed to Spokane. He said the changes historically hadn’t made a noticeable impact.
That’s why Ross said he’s confident that his office, and the postal service, will be able to successfully handle the November election, in which he anticipates his staff will receive more than 90,000 ballots.
“This recent election was a dress rehearsal for the main event,” he said.