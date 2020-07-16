Yakima Parks and Recreation has canceled this year's outdoor summer cinema series because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“With Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement this week that phases are frozen through at least July 28th, we have made the decision to cancel the series for this year,” Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said in a statement. “We were hoping if we advanced to Phase 2 we could offer drive-in movies, but unfortunately it does not seem like that will happen anytime soon.”
Yakima County advanced to a modified Phase 1 earlier this month, which allowed some businesses to open with precautions.
Yakima Parks and Recreation earlier canceled this summer’s Viva La Musica and Summer Sunset Concert series due to restrictions related to the pandemic.