No one was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon that left one house destroyed and two others damaged on Pleasant Avenue in Yakima.
Nearby streets were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said the fire was one of the worst the department had faced in recent weeks and the cause is under investigation.
The Yakima Fire Department was called around 12:30 p.m. The first firefighters on the scene said the house at 609 Pleasant Avenue was engulfed in flames and two adjacent houses impacted by the blaze, according to Markham. A second alarm was issued and aid was requested from West and East Valley, the Yakima Training Center and Kittitas Fire and Rescue.
