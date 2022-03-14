No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged part of a home Saturday afternoon in Union Gap, the Yakima Fire Department said.
Crews were called at 2:55 p.m. to the 2700 block of South Fifth Street in Union Gap. They found a single-story residence with the garage mostly engulfed in flames. They made sure everyone was out of the home and put out the fire, according to a news release.
The fire destroyed the garage and its contents. It also spread into two bedrooms of the residence and to an RV parked next to it. In addition, the fire burned siding on a neighboring house. It caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said.
