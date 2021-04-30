No one was hurt in a triplex fire early Friday morning in Yakima.
The Yakima Fire Department was called at 12:57 a.m. Friday to the 800 block of South 53rd Avenue. Two units of the structure are considered a total loss, the department said in a news release.
The two units’ garages caught fire as well. Firefighters were able to save the third unit. The loss is estimated at 575,000.
The occupants were able to get out safely, and the Red Cross is assisting.
Twenty-six firefighters responded, and crews were on scene for about two hours. The Yakima Police Department also assisted.
Editor's note: A date error was corrected in the second paragraph.